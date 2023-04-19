 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   The righteous will ask: 'Lord when did we see you needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you in prison and visit you?' The Lord will reply: 'Truly, whatever the police did for the naked guy in the church baptism fountain, you did for me'   (azfamily.com) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Subby saying the police were righteous? Is this fark? I don't know where I am it's dark and I'm scared...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the crazy baptism guy will say he is being "persecuted" and this will strengthen his faith.

or he's just a drunk, I dunno.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Is Subby saying the police were righteous? Is this fark? I don't know where I am it's dark and I'm scared...


Righteous Police

The Police - Roxanne
Youtube 3T1c7GkzRQQ
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outstanding!

Warrants, that is.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot about *mysterious ways*.  Mysterious ways are the answer to every malformed question, and, so much more.  Faith, Gods' Will, God, The Holy Spirit.  No one here can or will define any of the proffered
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When nuns are admitted to Heaven they go through a special gate and are expected to make one last confession before they become angels.

Several nuns are lined up at this gate waiting to be absolved of their last sins before they are made holy.

"And so," says St. Peter, "have you ever had any contact with a penis?"

"Well," says the first nun in line, "I did once just touch the tip of one with the tip of my finger."

"OK," says St. Peter, "dip your finger in the holy water and pass on into heaven."

The next nun admits, "Well, yes, I did once get carried away and I, you know, sort of massaged one a bit."

"OK," says St. Peter, "rinse your hand in the holy water and pass on into heaven."

Suddenly there is some jostling in the line and one of the nuns is trying to cut in front.

"Well now, what's going on here?" says St. Peter.

"Well, your excellency," says the nun who is trying to improve her position in line, "If I'm going to have to gargle that stuff, I want to do it before Sister Mary Thomas sticks her ass in it."
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what Jesus would have thought of this guy baptizing himself... but based on scripture I'm pretty sure he would have wanted him to put some clothes on.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: chitownmike: Is Subby saying the police were righteous? Is this fark? I don't know where I am it's dark and I'm scared...

Righteous Police

[YouTube video: The Police - Roxanne]


Well, Sting is a little self-righteous but that's not the same thing
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whither_apophis: chitownmike: Is Subby saying the police were righteous? Is this fark? I don't know where I am it's dark and I'm scared...

Righteous Police

[YouTube video: The Police - Roxanne]

Well, Sting is a little self-righteous but that's not the same thing


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it really baptizing though?

Unless he's an ordained minister it should be called having a bath.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Is it really baptizing though?

Unless he's an ordained minister it should be called having a bath.


Not necessarily...

Tennessee woman who claimed deputy baptized her found dead
 
