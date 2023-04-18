 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Unhappy Bamboozle Festival customers claim they were flim-flammed   (nj.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Credit card, New Jersey, Advertising, Fraud, Law, My Chemical Romance, Sales, The Bamboozle  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 18 Apr 2023 at 11:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
force majeure!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Beanboozled and had flashbacks
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah I'd be pissed too if I bought advance tickets for over $300 and found out Limp Bizkit was one of the headliners.

/ seriously?  Limp Bizkit?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...hosted by Billy McFarland."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For farks sake, it's right there in the name.  Does no one know what bamboozle means anymore?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: "...hosted by Billy McFarland."


The guys supplying the water are getting excited.
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I haven't done the concert thing in decades, but is it common for people to buy tickets to a festival without an announced lineup?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got vip tickets to the hoodwinked festival. HMU
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I got vip tickets to the hoodwinked festival. HMU


Trade you for some of my extra Scamapalooza, but you will need to throw cash in if you want any of my Con-chella tix.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scanman61: I haven't done the concert thing in decades, but is it common for people to buy tickets to a festival without an announced lineup?


no.  unless it's something established that you've been to many times.

people register for Glastonbury tickets before the line up is finalised.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Others who tried working with their credit cards said they were told it was too late to dispute the charges."

Then their banks suck.  I disputed a crowdfunding project charge nearly a year later and my bank did it no problem.  I kept an eye on the project for a while and people were still complaining a couple years later and reporting it to the FTC.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New Jersey? That can mean only a few things...

Haww
Tewww
Feeee
Fawwww
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scanman61: I haven't done the concert thing in decades, but is it common for people to buy tickets to a festival without an announced lineup?


I went to a music festival with a friend who had an extra ticket without knowing who was playing, does that count?

I saw Alice In Chains, Stone Trmple Pilots, Bush, The Cult, and others. Happy about rhe first two, couldn't care less about the last two, don't remember the other bands.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is a remarkable level of detail in that article.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Craw Fu: scanman61: I haven't done the concert thing in decades, but is it common for people to buy tickets to a festival without an announced lineup?

I went to a music festival with a friend who had an extra ticket without knowing who was playing, does that count?


Since you didn't buy tickets I would have to say no
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.