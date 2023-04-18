 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent) NewsFlash Fox settles Dominion lawsuit. No word if it involves Rupert, Tuck, Lumpy, Maria, and others being peeled like a potato on PPV as partial restitution   (independent.co.uk) divider line
698
    More: NewsFlash, Plaintiff, Law, Lawsuit, Defamation, Voting system, Actual malice, Dominion Voting Systems, Joe Biden  
•       •       •

3877 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Apr 2023 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

698 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | » | Newest | Show all

 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It better include a repeated, on-air admission that they lie, or it's worthless
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God.
Damn.
It.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It better include a repeated, on-air admission that they lie, or it's worthless


Every 15 minutes
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devil will be in the details. I was hoping to see Fox becoming intimately, disastrously, publicly acquainted with an unlubed dildo of consequences, but alas, today is not my day.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they left enough meat on their carcasses for Smartmatic to finish the flensing..
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.


I think they had an epiphany when they glanced over the witness list and realized Homer farking Simpson was gonna plead their case.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.


Rich, deluded fools who believe their own spin.
So.  Damn.  Close.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It better include a repeated, on-air admission that they lie, or it's worthless


Unless they get pulled off the air, it does not matter.

Their drooling fan base will never admit they are slaves to their bullsh*t.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.


Didn't the judge tell the jury that Fox has been proven to have definitely lied, and it was just a matter of whether or not that bad enough to constitute defamation?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that Dominion gets to skull fark a host of their choice every night
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: I hope that Dominion gets to skull fark a host of their choice every night


Might start watching Fox, then.

/don't yuck my yum!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... Fox might have been influenced by this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It better include a repeated continuous, on-air admission that they lie, or it's worthless


/ FTFY ;-)
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah! I want Fox destroyed and left a smoking crater.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here, I designed a new bug for them
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they include "surgery to wipe that goddam smirk off Laura Ingraham's face"?
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.


You'd be surprised.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do Newsmax.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I was looking forward to seeing faux get spit-roasted
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted a televised trial. That lasted I wanted a public airing of FAUX's dirty laundry.
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMMIT!!!!!!
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have likely righted the bloody American ship with this lawsuit. But. Money first, I guess.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They gonna settle the rest of the lawsuits too?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching it now. The settlement is somewhere around $750 million -- I missed the actual number.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.


Yeah, this. And given the strength of Dominion's position, the terms must have been very favorable to them.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wouldn't be surprised if Fox Paid them the whole 1.6 billion just to avoid having this go through a full trial.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It better include a repeated, on-air admission that they lie, or it's worthless


Came here to say the same thing.  If the settlement is "Fox admits no wrongdoing" then we are well and truly farked, and nothing, once again, happened.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll always vote for the non-Twitter (& non-Faux News) headline. Thanks for submitting one, Subby.

Anyway, they've settled for $787.5 million.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$787.8 million.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT SIGN AN NDA YOH F*CKERS!!!!
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.

If I hear the phrase "No admission of guilt" in any regards to this, I'm going to blow a farking gasket.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: God.
Damn.
It.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: cretinbob: Who the fark waits until the first day of the trial to settle?
What is it that they are just now realizing would come out?
These are some incredibly farking stupid people.

I think they had an epiphany when they glanced over the witness list and realized Homer farking Simpson was gonna plead their case.


Would have been funnier had they tried to move for a bad court thingy.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$787.5M

Not enough.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY GODDAMN WELL BETTER HAVE TO ADMIT BLAME.

Goddamn it, I was hoping they would lose EVERYTHING.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion: $1B and all of your talking heads have to admit to lying about it on their programs.

Fox: eh, how about we just give you $3B

I really wouldn't be surprised. Rupert loves money, but these guys will do anything before having to admit they're lying scum.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing happened / Legal for a price.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me one of the conditions of the settlement is a permanent chyron at the bottom of Fox News broadcasts that simply scrolls "LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES" all day, every day, in perpetuity.

/LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES
// LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES
/// LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, poop
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apology to be Broadcast 3am Sunday morning.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told ya, ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fkn bullshiat
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap.  I really wanted a big hairy trial, where we could watch Fox being destroyed day by day.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disappointing. I doubt Fox agreed to a settlement amount that would put them out of business, which is what should happen.
 
Displayed 50 of 698 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.