NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I was going to die in the electric chair, I would want my last request to be removing the glass between the audience and my last meal to be three gallons of popcorn kernels and Cherry 7up.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd have the wardens' liver with some Fava beans and a nice chianti.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you murder your own citizens you might as well make a spectacle out of it.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby really bad at "would you rather".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Baloney?

Not here. I can't even afford that. All I get is a wish sandwich.

That's when you have two slices of bread and wish you had some meat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oblig.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: If you murder your own citizens you might as well make a spectacle out of it.


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
