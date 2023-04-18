 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Much like the Irish Potato Famine, Japan has completely run out of one of its most important domestic products   (kotaku.com) divider line
Theeng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Agumon is my favorite Pokemon.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing makes me feel older than my complete inability to understand our boy's Pokémons. He tries to explain it, but my eyes glaze over so hard you'd think I'd just been the star at a 3-day bukkake convention.
 
rangercheese
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
tentacles?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Used panties?

149347190.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tiny, pixellated dicks?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Phew! I thought you were referring to Octopus Porn there subby!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
School girls?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yaoi paddles?
 
calufrax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The British took them all?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet the english did this.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
doh
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pachinko machines?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tentacles?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gojira dung?
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just substitute Bukimi Kun until supply resumes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

