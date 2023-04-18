 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   Interstate shootout linked to intrastate murders   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
15
    More: News  
•       •       •

1407 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sitting about 3 miles away from this.

/Not getting a kick...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reset the lobster-shaped clock...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no i swear guys there's a good guy with a gun around here somewhere
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Cape Cod is hardcore (my grandparents used to live there).
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One nice thing about all of these mass shootings is that it gives ample opportunity to brush up on your geography as you look up all of the places where they happen each day.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: One nice thing about all of these mass shootings is that it gives ample opportunity to brush up on your geography as you look up all of the places where they happen each day.


I've only been to Maine once. Aunt lives there, my uncle died though of the same thing that killed John Ritter.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They told us to stay locked down and be very careful what we are doing," he said. "I've got an appointment at 2:42 this afternoon, so I'm not sure whether I'm going to be able to get over there or not."

The gym?? Don't want to be late for leg day.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Four killed in Maine?  I already know the answer but nobody will believe me...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well that's what happens when you let shifty and d-money into the state to sell drugs and sleep with white women.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nothing good happens in Bowdoin after 10:20 a.m.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They then hopped on the ferry at Bah Hahbah and cruised over to Yarmouth, NS.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pew
pew
pew
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Well that's what happens when you let shifty and d-money into the state to sell drugs and sleep with white women.


True story: Shifty's lawyer called me to ask if I could be a character witness. I had been his teacher when he was in high school. I reached out to the superintendent and asked for advice. None was given. Never testified.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Four killed in Maine?  I already know the answer but nobody will believe me...
[Fark user image 425x425]


Mrs Guilty hates it when I call Jessica Fletcher "The Angel of Death."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: They then hopped on the ferry at Bah Hahbah and cruised over to Yarmouth, NS.


There's a lot of shootings in Bar Harbor.  And nuclear waste.  And mutants.  Less Nuka Cola than you would think, though (due to local competition).
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.