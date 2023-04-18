 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The secure perimeter around the White House is no match for a two year old   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    White House, Barack Obama, House, Secret Service, north fence line of the White House, Executive (government), United States, Security systems  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/quaba quaba quaba quaba
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the kid a robot? Did they frisk it for a diaper bomb. No, not that kind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they do that thing where they cover him in a little dome for a controlled explosion?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
carefuuuuuuul

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He landed a Cessna on the White House lawn?

/dnrtfa
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Was the kid a robot? Did they frisk it for a diaper bomb. No, not that kind.


[Fark user image 850x566]


It looks like they're preparing to yeet him back over the fence.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Framed Roger Rabbit: Opening Cartoon
Youtube oQe0OWZvwWo
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good live test.
The SS should be proud.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He heard the prior occupant may have left some diapers behind
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5.5 inches between posts.
The utility of specially trained toddlers in covert operations and warfare has been grossly ignored. They're compact, lithe, nimble and most importantly stupid and have no fear. The soldiers of the future
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get off my lawn, pickle!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ why yes, he still thinks it's his lawn
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait, if a toddler can break the perimeter and get in...

that means biden could get confused and wander off...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Biden is weak on threats to our nation posed by toddlers.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They scream and yell at you if you even touch those bars.  I'm surprised a laser cannon didn't pop out from under the lawn and vaporize the rugrat.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NOTHING is secure from a 2 year old. The only reason they aren't good spies is because they have the attention span of, well, a 2 year old.
 
Daer21
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What were they going to do? Shoot them? This isn't Russian.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Daer21: What were they going to do? Shoot them? This isn't Russian.


In Soviet Russia, toddler shoots you.

/also Texas.
 
Theeng
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Honestly I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Daer21: What were they going to do? Shoot them? This isn't Russian.


We do have a pretty recent history of permanently separating kids from their parents when they walk over some imaginary security line.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I sound fat: wait, if a toddler can break the perimeter and get in...

that means biden could get confused and wander off...


You sound fat.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5.5 inches between posts.
The utility of specially trained toddlers in covert operations and warfare has been grossly ignored. They're compact, lithe, nimble and most importantly stupid and have no fear. The soldiers of the future


You jest, but that's the perfect size for a Soviet Attack Gerbil.  Nasty little critters.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Footage of the Secret Service returning the child to his guardians:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They spent all that money to make it higher when they should have made it thinner.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Daer21: What were they going to do? Shoot them? This isn't Russian.


No need to get all shooty.  Just release the hounds.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
is that how AOC keeps getting in ??
 
lincoln65
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Um...now look...now look, mate, I've definitely 'ad enough of this. That parrot is definitely deceased, and when I purchased it not 'alf an hour ago, you assured me that its total lack of movement was due to it bein' tired and shagged out following a prolonged squawk.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I sound fat: wait, if a toddler can break the perimeter and get in...

that means biden could get confused and wander off...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: They spent all that money to make it higher when they should have made it thinner.


Meh, given the weight of the average American, they made the right decision.
 
exparrot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stand your ground! Castle Doctrine!
That kid looks like Antifa!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a video of my 2yo grandson undoing the child lock, opening the under-sink cabinet, throwing away some trash, closing the cabinet and proudly re-locking the child lock, with a big smile.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember 2016, when a toddler made it all the way to the white house.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: I remember 2016, when a toddler made it all the way to the white house.


Mentioned in the farking article (assuming you actually mean 2014).
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Daer21: What were they going to do? Shoot them? This isn't Russian.

In Soviet Russia, toddler shoots you.

/also Texas.


Apparently Kristi Neom claims her 2 year old granddaughter already has an impressive collection of firearms to choose from.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Marking the second time that a toddler has been on the grounds without proper supervision.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.