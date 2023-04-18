 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Hearse driver saved by dead body after car plunges over a canyon. Body still dead   (people.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is the corpse saved your life.
The bad news is it gave you mouth to mouth resuscitation to do it.
The good news is you don't have to thank him
The bad news is we have it and your priapism on film.
The good news is you have over a million hits on Instagram
The bad news is, that wasn't yogurt you swallowed.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One responding officer sounded very surprised that the situation wasn't worse. "That's a lucky mother*****r right there," he said while trudging toward the vehicle through the snow.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god for that...
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew dead bodies were so useful. I kinda want one now.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the organ recipient died.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Who knew dead bodies were so useful. I kinda want one now.


They are also good for practicing your dance steps.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thanked the dead person, B. Allast.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thanked the dead person, T. Tertotter.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He thanked the deceased aristocrat, Count Terwait.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Emergency food rations, dnrtfa
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That doesn't seem fair. We'll put someone to death for a murder but we won't bring them back for saving someone's life? How is that justice?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tasteme: Who knew dead bodies were so useful. I kinda want one now.


Handy in the winter if you don't have a sled. Or a plow.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: tasteme: Who knew dead bodies were so useful. I kinda want one now.

Handy in the winter if you don't have a sled. Or a plow.


Even better if the dead guy has a beach house.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Tall Man Approves...

"You think, when you die, you go to heaven....YOU COME TO US."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [Fark user image 300x168]


MythDragon: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


This is a situation that happens a lot more often in the movies/on TV than in real life.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tasteme: Who knew dead bodies were so useful. I kinda want one now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So the driver of the Durango (probably) totaled a hearse, nearly killed the driver, and possibly killed the organ donor recipient. Gets away clean.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was delicious.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the hearse an E-type?
Harold & Maude Final Scene
Youtube OIb-P7KPIrM
 
skinbubble
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: tasteme: Who knew dead bodies were so useful. I kinda want one now.

They are also good for practicing your dance steps.
[Fark user image 425x315]


Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
