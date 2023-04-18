 Skip to content
(SFGate)   If you have a facebook account, Mr. Zuckerberg owes you money. subby filed claim this morning. Here's the story, which contains link to form you need to fill out and submit to receive your $1.50 or coupon for a free pack of gum, whichever is smaller   (sfgate.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
moviegique.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, put my claim in.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my personal opinion that class action lawsuits should not be permitted to settle.

$725 million is a lot of money. But there are almost 3 billion accounts on Facebook. So assuming everyone who is eligible gets a cut, that's 25-50 cents per violation. Even if restricted exclusively to American citizens that's still less than $5 per person. And Facebook easily makes $100+ per user per year through data collection and ad revenue.
 
amoral crusader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So assuming everyone who is eligible gets a cut,

Why would you make that assumption?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All you have to do to file a claim is provide all your personal information that will then leaked and trigger a new class action lawsuit which will be settled for a claim that you can get if you provide all your personal information.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ooh you get points based on how long you've been on a well.  I joined when you had to be in college to join, back in 2005, so I'm gonna collect from the entire 2007-2022 time frame.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about the shadow accounts they use to track non-members?
 
majestic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No thanks.
 
tasteme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, if I have 26 Facebook accounts, I can get about $13. Sweet. I can tell the family we're going to eat tonight, baby!
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: All you have to do to file a claim is provide all your personal information that will then leaked and trigger a new class action lawsuit which will be settled for a claim that you can get if you provide all your personal information.


Sounds like an infinite money glitch
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want my $5.00
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you feel you are entitled to this claim please fill out completely, the extensive form with all of your personal information at cambridgeanalytics.com/ru
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If EVERYONE puts in a claim...it's not going to hurt Zuck per se, but it will cut down on how much the law firm receives.  Even if it is just a couple bucks.
 
slantsix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I looked at the opt-out paperwork, and it only applies to Americans. I'm assuming the settlement in question is the same.

Enjoy your $0.75 while you give up your rights to sue Facebook. Congrats
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: It is my personal opinion that class action lawsuits should not be permitted to settle.

$725 million is a lot of money. But there are almost 3 billion accounts on Facebook. So assuming everyone who is eligible gets a cut, that's 25-50 cents per violation. Even if restricted exclusively to American citizens that's still less than $5 per person. And Facebook easily makes $100+ per user per year through data collection and ad revenue.


There's a link in that to opt out
 
Iowan73
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [moviegique.com image 441x320]


And we're done here.

"One dollar and NINE CENTS!"
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To settle claims that we violated your privacy, please submit this form that associates your Facebook account with additional personal details that we didn't know before such as your physical home address.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lets see, Nothing into nothing, carry the nothing...
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And FB meta zuckerbot will make it back in a day.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: If EVERYONE puts in a claim...it's not going to hurt Zuck per se, but it will cut down on how much the law firm receives.  Even if it is just a couple bucks.


That's not usually how the settlement distribution works. The law firm's cut will come out of the total, but it's not dependent on how many claims materialize. They've got a specific part of that pool of money already set aside and won't see that change in either direction.

The number of actual claims will usually only affect how much each claimant gets.

I don't have a problem with a law firm getting paid well for giving Facebook some accountability for their egregious CA shenanigans. I know many class-action and other suits are sketchy at best, but this one seems like a pretty good example for having the class-action system.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh sure. I filed a claim for my tuna fish being light, and a knock comes on the door, and I open it, and a man slaps me in the face with a fish and says, "Here's your tuna!".
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

amoral crusader: So assuming everyone who is eligible gets a cut,

Why would you make that assumption?


I'm Canadian. Not eligible.
fark you Zuckerberg.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right. I'll happily take Zuck's money. And I took the prepaid MC. I mean, this is for privacy violations... and I should trust them to do direct deposit to my bank account?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems to me that all the advertising revenue facebook has earned should be divided between all the people on it, pro-rated of course.
Anything that costs nothing to join but yet generates revenue should pay its participants proportional to profit gained.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I quit FB back in '10, there's no way that applies to...

The settlement will distribute "points" to claimants for every month they had an account between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, and then split the money (after lawyers' fees of up to 25% and cash for the class representatives) based on those numbers.

Points per month! Well hoo doggie I can probably get up to... Assume 1 point per month... A point is worth probably a penny... multiply by 0.75 for lawyer fees...
21 cents! That's fark you money right there!

/I mean "go fark yourself" money
 
