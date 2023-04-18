 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Pounded in the butt by the uncomfortable dichotomy between keeping your electronic bookstore "porn-free" and the oh so tempting profit from interspecies erotica   (gizmodo.com) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm, Pornography, Amazon Kindle, Internet, App store, Google, Publishing, E-book, App Store (iOS)  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 18 Apr 2023 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You had me at "pounded in the butt by the uncomfortable"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great band name, but it's already in use.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 34 always wins.  Always.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nudewoman Uncensored"

Hot
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.. time to dump the e-ink and get a real tablet I guess.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
porn...on Kindle?

the e-Ink display in my ratty old Paperwhite makes photographs look like they came off the world's smallest dot-matrix printer.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Great band name, but it's already in use.


Yeah but they're overrated

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG Erotica makes me hard
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, where did I put that Kindle Fire?
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: porn...on Kindle?

the e-Ink display in my ratty old Paperwhite makes photographs look like they came off the world's smallest dot-matrix printer.


Uh. You do know you can use any tablet, computer, or phone to access Kindle e-books right?  I use my computer, wife uses her phone, kid uses her iPad. The kindle we got as a gift 12 years ago is sitting in the attic.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a thing for the free market to sort out.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is completely meaningless and without merit.  Amazon's profit for a Kindle book is 30%.  Both Apple and Google demand 30% of all sales through apps meaning Amazon would make nothing for any book sold through the app. As a result Amazon no longer allows sales through the app.  Instead you have to use your browser and their regular website. That means no porn is being sold through the Kindle app.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: You had me at "pounded in the butt by the uncomfortable"


Like the back of a Volkswagen?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the side bar of the electric bookstore porn is , the V8 powered drill.

https://gizmodo.com/electric-drill-mini-v8-engine-nitro-mod-hack-power-tool-1850348513


Someone at Gizmodo in a frisky mood today?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why y'all gotta kink shame like that?

Seriously tho, don't fark animals. For the most part I'm talking to you country boys. According to surveys conducted the latter half of the last century, the overwhelming majority of urbanites and suburbanites have their first sexual experiences with human beings as opposed to animals. Rural responses were far less encouraging, indicating that sex with livestock was culturally normalized in their communities, at least among youth.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU KEEP YOUR DAMN HANDS OFF MY TINGLERS!
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: cleek: porn...on Kindle?

the e-Ink display in my ratty old Paperwhite makes photographs look like they came off the world's smallest dot-matrix printer.

Uh. You do know you can use any tablet, computer, or phone to access Kindle e-books right?  I use my computer, wife uses her phone, kid uses her iPad. The kindle we got as a gift 12 years ago is sitting in the attic.


yeah, i know that.

i don't have a tablet ... unless you're buying me one?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Why y'all gotta kink shame like that?

Seriously tho, don't fark animals. For the most part I'm talking to you country boys. According to surveys conducted the latter half of the last century, the overwhelming majority of urbanites and suburbanites have their first sexual experiences with human beings as opposed to animals. Rural responses were far less encouraging, indicating that sex with livestock was culturally normalized in their communities, at least among youth.


Years before Dr. Drew, there was this local sex advice call in radio show.  One night, I shiat you not, this guy with a thick southern accent called in and said, "my buddy recently got me into farm animals" and was immediately hung up on.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Great band name, but it's already in use.


I liked porn before it went digital
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada,

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Why y'all gotta kink shame like that?

Seriously tho, don't fark animals. For the most part I'm talking to you country boys. According to surveys conducted the latter half of the last century, the overwhelming majority of urbanites and suburbanites have their first sexual experiences with human beings as opposed to animals. Rural responses were far less encouraging, indicating that sex with livestock was culturally normalized in their communities, at least among youth.


You know nothing about our love.  My pony never tells me neigh.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Why y'all gotta kink shame like that?

Seriously tho, don't fark animals. For the most part I'm talking to you country boys. According to surveys conducted the latter half of the last century, the overwhelming majority of urbanites and suburbanites have their first sexual experiences with human beings as opposed to animals. Rural responses were far less encouraging, indicating that sex with livestock was culturally normalized in their communities, at least among youth.


New Zealand has entered the chat.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Lambskincoat: Great band name, but it's already in use.

I liked porn before it went digital


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/somehow still satifying
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Meanwhile, in Canada,

[upload.wikimedia.org image 245x406]


Wait a minute.  I thought bears were only into other guys.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NaKed Viking Women?  Why would I want to see naked chicks from Minnesota?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder what you would get if you asked chatGPT to write a book in the style of Chuck Tingle.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wax_on: I wonder what you would get if you asked chatGPT to write a book in the style of Chuck Tingle.


How do you think Chuck cranks that many books out in such a short time?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: TFG Erotica makes me hard


How about the one where Matt Gaetz, Paul Gozer, and MTG make a babby all together?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Lambskincoat: Great band name, but it's already in use.

I liked porn before it went digital


Well you only need one hand to turn the magazine pages.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chuck Tingle is a farker confirmed.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: And this is completely meaningless and without merit.  Amazon's profit for a Kindle book is 30%.  Both Apple and Google demand 30% of all sales through apps meaning Amazon would make nothing for any book sold through the app. As a result Amazon no longer allows sales through the app.  Instead you have to use your browser and their regular website. That means no porn is being sold through the Kindle app.


Amazon no longer allows book sales through the Kindle app so those sales aren't though Apple or Google app store.

Although Kindle Unlimited books I think still go through, haven't checked that largely.
 
