 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yorkshire Evening Post)   Rail operator ask riders to watch porn at home instead of on the train. Home? You mean like around my family? Gross   (yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 3:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<CSB>  About 20 years ago, I was on a three-day Amtrak journey and had bought some cheap DVD's to play on the laptop.  One of them was "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (hadn't seen it before) and when they got to Stormy Daniels' cameo, I quickly looked around with a "YIKES!"  </CSB>
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem? You just switch to 'private' mode. That'll solve the problem
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mjjt: What's the problem? You just switch to 'private' mode. That'll solve the problem


Always use "private" mode when you're checking out internet people's privates!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heh. Reminds me of the time, I was on a train and the guy next to me thought his headphones were plugged into his phone but they weren't.

I couldn't see what he was watching, but man, I heard everything.

He kept turning the volume up thinking the train was too loud. Turns out his headphones weren't plugged in.
 
whitroth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as it's not the engineer driving the train, I don't have a problem.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Casey Jones you better watch your speed.
 
woundedbear42
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: <CSB>  About 20 years ago, I was on a three-day Amtrak journey and had bought some cheap DVD's to play on the laptop.  One of them was "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (hadn't seen it before) and when they got to Stormy Daniels' cameo, I quickly looked around with a "YIKES!"  </CSB>


I was on a flight once, had loaded up my iPad full of Game of Thrones to watch when I got to my destination because it was a work trip and not really a great place for sightseeing...started up an episode and decided it probably wasn't the best thing to watch on a flight sitting in the middle of two older people.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh looky, rail operators making record profits that like farking their passengers and people along their poorly maintained rail lines while also farking their labor force are saying they don't like people seeing people get farked?

You don't say.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here in LA, it needs to be "Please smoke your meth at home instead of on the train."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Heh. Reminds me of the time, I was on a train and the guy next to me thought his headphones were plugged into his phone but they weren't.

I couldn't see what he was watching, but man, I heard everything.

He kept turning the volume up thinking the train was too loud. Turns out his headphones weren't plugged in.


Soon, you smacked the shiat out of him, right?
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Soon, you smacked the shiat out of him, right?


Nah. I had a good chuckle for a few moments. I have no problem with porn. He wants to watch it? Fine with me, just make sure there's no kids around. The train was full of commuters, and everyone seemed of age in our car. It was just odd hearing things like, "deeper, go deeper, faster...I'm so wet for you" at 7AM or whatever ungodly hour early in the morning it was.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right. I'll happily take Zuck's money. And I took the prepaid MC. I mean, this is for privacy violations... and I should trust them to do direct deposit to my bank account?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes, the porn actually happens on the train...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whitroth: Right. I'll happily take Zuck's money. And I took the prepaid MC. I mean, this is for privacy violations... and I should trust them to do direct deposit to my bank account?


Ignore - wrong thread.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whitroth: whitroth: Right. I'll happily take Zuck's money. And I took the prepaid MC. I mean, this is for privacy violations... and I should trust them to do direct deposit to my bank account?

Ignore - wrong thread.


Usually wrong thread posts are unintentionally funny.  Yours was not.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as it's only videos and not leading to fluids,we're fine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whitroth: Ignore - wrong thread.


I was told once, there's no such thing as the wrong thread.

Unless your sewing something.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Unless your sewing something.


YOU'RE

duh....
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was riding Amtrak and the person in front of me unfolded a cardboard triptych with bikini and lingerie photos from what I assume to be Victoria's secret catalogs.  It was about half the size of a science fair poster-board.  I guess, anything to make the ride more enjoyable.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Sometimes, the porn actually happens on the train...

[Fark user image image 700x709]


"Caught in public". A favorite. For several people who enjoy porn. Me? I wouldn't know.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: steklo: Sometimes, the porn actually happens on the train...

[Fark user image image 700x709]

"Caught in public". A favorite. For several people who enjoy porn. Me? I wouldn't know.


*Mayonnaise noises*
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.