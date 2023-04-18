 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Anyone have 'California Sikh gang war' on their 2023 bingo card? 17 felony arrests and 41 weapons seized   (ktla.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Law, California Department of Justice, California Attorney General, Attorney general, Mass shooting, Law enforcement, Murder, California Attorney General Rob Bonta  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sikhening.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't just go jerking a Gurkha....
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a NORCAL thing.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...including five attempted murders in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a mostly peaceful religion but they do have their moments.
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well duh if you arrest a bunch of sikhs there's always gonna be weapons found, they're required to carry a kirpan.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if any of these folk are connected to those Peter Santenello interviewed a few months back...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's a mostly peaceful religion but they do have their moments.
[Link][media.npr.org image 800x449]


Shouldn't they be fighting other religions instead of their own?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dang. My bingo card has "California Ska gang war". So close...
 
Bondith
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: "...including five attempted murders in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties"


Five attempted murders in six counties?

/yeah, the full sentence in TFA says the five murders are part of a larger set of crimes in the six counties, but I had visions of quantum-delocalised stabbings
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The horny goat weed tablets must flow.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

replacementcool: well duh if you arrest a bunch of sikhs there's always gonna be weapons found, they're required to carry a kirpan.


So what you're saying is, Sikh and ye shall find?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Indira Gandhi, watch out!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Dang. My bingo card has "California Ska gang war". So close...


So I guess you have been close to tragedy or been close to folks who have.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Sikh mobsters" are two words that no one wants to see together.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was invited to a Sikh wedding twenty plus years ago in Northern California.  The invitation was covered in gold leaf. Guy had f*cking elephants and everything. Unreal display of wealth. Piles of gold bracelets and bells on pillows all around the bride. So wild. I have never seen anything like it since. Nobody used deodorant.  It smelled so bad of B.O. Hot that day. Fun time though.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's a mostly peaceful religion but they do have their moments.
[Link][media.npr.org image 800x449]


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_India_Flight_182
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is one of the must-do tenets of Sikhism:
KACHA -
special underwear, akin to boxer shorts;
Sound familiar?
I wonder why Christianity doesn't have special underwear.? And it it did, what would it look like?
 
jvl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: "...including five attempted murders in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties"


Can we not make fun of counties named after Native American tribes?
 
Still Brightfires
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: "Sikh mobsters" are two words that no one wants to see together.


Beat me to it...
I was going to say that "Sikh gang war" were words I just never expected to see together.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the guns will all be re-homed.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: This is one of the must-do tenets of Sikhism:
KACHA -
special underwear, akin to boxer shorts;
Sound familiar?
I wonder why Christianity doesn't have special underwear.? And it it did, what would it look like?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Mormons are kinda-sorta Christian, you know.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I wonder why Christianity doesn't have special underwear.? And it it did, what would it look like?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Christian gang warfare still ok
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: This is one of the must-do tenets of Sikhism:
KACHA -
special underwear, akin to boxer shorts;
Sound familiar?
I wonder why Christianity doesn't have special underwear.? And it it did, what would it look like?


Oh shiat, I really don't want to see an "are Mormons Christian" debate.  I saw that derp once before.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sikhs being enthusiasm to everything.

/Skipping the joke about how the Sikhs ruined Punjab...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
[SIKH] tag standing by.
 
sid244
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sikh and yee shall find
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better than attacking other people I guess 🤷
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ivo Shandor: It's a mostly peaceful religion but they do have their moments.
[Link][media.npr.org image 800x449]

Shouldn't they be fighting other religions instead of their own?


Ah, but are those other people indeed following the same religion?
SPLITTER
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they ought turban this kind of behavior.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sikh and destroy?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Temple gang wars? That's not funny, that's ...
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
functionisalwaystaken:  Oh shiat, I really don't want to see an "are Mormons Christian" debate.  I saw that derp once before.

Comparative Voodoo is a Fark specialty.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: "Sikh mobsters" are two words that no one wants to see together.


Unless is Santa Banta
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They need to get back to a full size Scimitar as an open carry sword!

Hard to sit in a Lexus however!

Those blunt Kirpan daggers which are super glued into the scabbards, just ain't about!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why don't they just settle it with a dust up?  A good old fashioned donnybrook.
 
