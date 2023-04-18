 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Haircut One Hundred, The Smithereens, Hooters, and Icehouse.. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #455. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 18 Apr 2023 at 12:30 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Just heard that Nick Cave has a memoir coming out in June.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Apologies for the creaking noises. Been installing doors & my old bones are reminding me that I shouldn't be doing stuff like....installing doors
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Apologies for the creaking noises. Been installing doors & my old bones are reminding me that I shouldn't be doing stuff like....installing doors


Welcome, Geezer, to my world.
tv80s.comView Full Size


Yeah - Not that one. I know. But screw youse - I needed a shot of trombone and xylophone, so I'm love-plus-one-ing all by myself.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Pista: Hello all.
Apologies for the creaking noises. Been installing doors & my old bones are reminding me that I shouldn't be doing stuff like....installing doors

Welcome, Geezer, to my world.
[tv80s.com image 300x225]

Yeah - Not that one. I know. But screw youse - I needed a shot of trombone and xylophone, so I'm love-plus-one-ing all by myself.


legit like that song. would play it. but not today
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The lead singer of Haircut 100, as of 2 months ago, has apparently morphed into Jim Gordon...
Haircut 100 - Fantastic Day Piano Rooms BBC Orchestra
Youtube _uAeijxcIqs
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Happy UCI Giving Day!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Happy UCI Giving Day!


Is this a zot-zot roast anteater thing?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
(OK - In Honor of SoCal NewWaver, bucks to KUCI from a UPenn Alum. Good jerb, SC!)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buenos tardes, denizens!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So what she's saying is the actors are going to make it up as they go along?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Claudia's just looked at the clock
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
It seems to me that I'm present. Possibly.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Regrettably, work is going to make me miss the show.  Hearing Boomtown last week inspired me to dig out my copy of the album and give it a listen. It's pretty solid.  I thought I'd post a couple of jpgs here - the liner notes being typed out using a manual typewriter took me back too ...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Homicider standing by
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shut up Claudia
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOL Claudia
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rats. I couldn't get audio, and it looks like I missed something from Claudia.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Rats. I couldn't get audio, and it looks like I missed something from Claudia.


It was called "getting no audio"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Rats. I couldn't get audio, and it looks like I missed something from Claudia.

It was called "getting no audio"


LOL
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hi, Everybody!
You all are cool and have probably seen it, but I just discovered the "Punk Britannia" three part BBC documentary on YouTube. Neat stuff, including interviews with Paul Weller, Siouxsie Sioux, Adam Ant, Nora Forster's widower, more.
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm going to be (mostly) absent from this thread, as I'm up to my neck in schoolwork and left my headphones at home. RIP.

Catch you all in the supernova, hopefully!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, Everybody!
You all are cool and have probably seen it, but I just discovered the "Punk Britannia" three part BBC documentary on YouTube. Neat stuff, including interviews with Paul Weller, Siouxsie Sioux, Adam Ant, Nora Forster's widower, more.


It's a goody innit?
There's a Goth Britannia thing too but I think it's mostly just clips from top of the pops
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait, does that make us the monkeys?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Wait, does that make us the monkeys?


Hey hey.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... and I for one am pleased to be one of your monkeys.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...mat I be the first to welcome our new monkey overlords
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

perigee: (OK - In Honor of SoCal NewWaver, bucks to KUCI from a UPenn Alum. Good jerb, SC!)


i would save it for the fund drive. there will be shirts and stuff.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: ...mat I be the first to welcome our new monkey overlords


you mat
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how this would work, but being in the area at the time, I have The Hooters first, self produced album, "Amore" sitting on the HD. "Later on in 1983, The Hooters began working at last on their first album. The result, Amore, was released on the independent label Antenna and sold over 100,000 copies.[5] Amore included songs like "All You Zombies", "Hanging on a Heartbeat", "Fightin' On The Same Side" and "Blood From A Stone", all of which would reappear in different versions on later albums. Although a studio album, Amore captured the same energy and spirit that made The Hooters admired for their live performances."

Is there some way that these tracks might interest you SC? Where me send?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: ...mat I be the first to welcome our new monkey overlords

you mat


Did they really need to put those 2 keys so close together?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: ...mat I be the first to welcome our new monkey overlords

you mat


We're all mat down here
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: ...mat I be the first to welcome our new monkey overlords

you mat

Did they really need to put those 2 keys so close together?


tes, tes yhet did
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: (OK - In Honor of SoCal NewWaver, bucks to KUCI from a UPenn Alum. Good jerb, SC!)

i would save it for the fund drive. there will be shirts and stuff.


Oh, good. I guess it's better that it failed.


/okay, now just one more javascript, and another, and another...

//"Your browser does not support javascript."

///I don't suppose PayPal will become an option.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: ...mat I be the first to welcome our new monkey overlords

you mat

Did they really need to put those 2 keys so close together?

tes, tes yhet did


I need my special keyboard for instances like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello from Trooper, PA.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
on second thought, who knows when the fund drive may happen....better give 'til it hurts
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bedonkadonk: Hello from Trooper, PA.


Attaboy - need some more East Coasters 'round here. All these Cali Hippies are all hoidy around the place...
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.