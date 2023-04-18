 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   South Park meme comes to life. Guess which one, then click. Not safe for lunch if that's what I think it is   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High, driving erratically, and being someone's human tube sock is no way to go through life, son.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
LOL Goddammit.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I got it wrong.  The mention of lunch sent me in the wrong direction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abmoraz: [res.cloudinary.com image 720x405]


Yes, yes... but I was hoping for the return of Mr Hankie
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


I'm very tempted to make this my new profile picture on Instabook or Facespace or TickTack or whatever the fark people are overly obsessed with these days.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, she did say her milkshake brought all the boys to the yard.

She never said she wouldn't pour it on them.
 
ryant123
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: I got it wrong.  The mention of lunch sent me in the wrong direction.

[Fark user image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not the pile apparently
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 850x846]


The fark is that from?
 
almejita
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DVDA - I Am Chewbacca! (Live Official Music Video)
Youtube sBb02LsrR94


Ya I got nothin.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
he get gotted, or got getted
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Had to pay for his drugs some how.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 850x846]

The fark is that from?


It is by photographer/artist Charlie White. The ... "thing" in the picture is called Joshua.  More here: (NSFWish) http://monsterbrains.blogspot.com/2011/11/charlie-white-understanding-joshua-2001.html?m=1
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image image 850x846]


Done. I'll turn off the lights.

Which ones? All if them. At the panel.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like this guy has Piper Perri beat
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abmoraz: blondambition: MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 850x846]

The fark is that from?

It is by photographer/artist Charlie White. The ... "thing" in the picture is called Joshua.  More here: (NSFWish) http://monsterbrains.blogspot.com/2011/11/charlie-white-understanding-joshua-2001.html?m=1


That explains nothing.

That forced milk pouring scene is haunting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well I guessed totally wrong
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abmoraz: blondambition: MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 850x846]

The fark is that from?

It is by photographer/artist Charlie White. The ... "thing" in the picture is called Joshua.  More here: (NSFWish) http://monsterbrains.blogspot.com/2011/11/charlie-white-understanding-joshua-2001.html?m=1


That was really interesting. Thanks!
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: abmoraz: blondambition: MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 850x846]

The fark is that from?

It is by photographer/artist Charlie White. The ... "thing" in the picture is called Joshua.  More here: (NSFWish) http://monsterbrains.blogspot.com/2011/11/charlie-white-understanding-joshua-2001.html?m=1

That explains nothing.

That forced milk pouring scene is haunting.


it's art.

You wouldn't understand.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Mystery Milky Substance" is the name of my Enigma/Cream/New Order inspired polka band.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Way less safe for lunch:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Headin' out west.  Heard they got some inter nets out there
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came here hoping Giant Douche and Turd Sandwich had declared for the 2024  US Presidential Election, left disappointed.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope they hosed the cruiser, the jail cell and anything else he even came near.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
