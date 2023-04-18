 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(American Military News)   If you're flying Southwest Airlines today, no you're not   (americanmilitarynews.com) divider line
38
    More: News  
•       •       •

1000 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 18 Apr 2023 at 11:31 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Again?!
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get them executive bonuses ready
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Conservatives: GARBAGARBAGARBA THIS IS PETE BUTTIGIEG'S DOING!

Me: Interesting take, so you're for MORE government oversight?

This is the free market at play. If you book with Southwest or Spirit you're gambling with your money and time, everyone knows that.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The hell does this have anything to do with anything (other than it's a Southwest plane)?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ugh, southwest get your **** together, I have so many points with you!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Attention please, attention! Before I start to rebooking, is there anyone here a lawyer? Anyone? You? And you? Can you step out of the line, please, and go with these TSA agents for 'debriefing'....."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, ransomware finally hit something more critical?
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The reel to reel tape containing the COBOL program that calculates how much fuel is needed on the aircraft broke.

Technicians are now gluing the tape back together. Everything will be fine in a couple hours.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.


5.25" Floppy?  What kinda futuristic tech utopia are you living in?!?!?
They're reel to reel, just like God intended!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 564x313]

/The hell does this have anything to do with anything (other than it's a Southwest plane)?


Hey, at least it is a plane and a Southwest plane at that.  It's a step up from the 'generic and intentionally out of focus emergency blue/red lights' stock photos they put atop articles involving police and/or fire rescue'.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

goodncold: The reel to reel tape containing the COBOL program that calculates how much fuel is needed on the aircraft broke.

Technicians are now gluing the tape back together. Everything will be fine in a couple hours.


Jinx!
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.


Have they checked the fridge

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.


its not my fault, Bill make me drop my box of punchcards with the backups and it took 4 hours to put them back in order
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 564x313]

/The hell does this have anything to do with anything (other than it's a Southwest plane)?

Hey, at least it is a plane and a Southwest plane at that.  It's a step up from the 'generic and intentionally out of focus emergency blue/red lights' stock photos they put atop articles involving police and/or fire rescue'.


And the emergency blue/red lights are on a european ambulance/fire truck/police car.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.

5.25" Floppy?  What kinda futuristic tech utopia are you living in?!?!?
They're reel to reel, just like God intended!


and this is what they use to develop flight plans and pilot schedules

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Conservatives: GARBAGARBAGARBA THIS IS PETE BUTTIGIEG'S DOING!

Me: Interesting take, so you're for MORE government oversight?

This is the free market at play. If you book with Southwest or Spirit you're gambling with your money and time, everyone knows that.


Yes they are.

Theirs. Not yours.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.

5.25" Floppy?  What kinda futuristic tech utopia are you living in?!?!?
They're reel to reel, just like God intended!


Pbbft, only if you want to take a leap into that far-flung magnetic technology. For real men, it's punch-cards or bust.

On a related note, does anyone know a good carpal tunnel specialist?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.

5.25" Floppy?  What kinda futuristic tech utopia are you living in?!?!?
They're reel to reel, just like God intended!


I fed the tape in sideways. Now it's imaginary to imaginary.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 564x313]

/The hell does this have anything to do with anything (other than it's a Southwest plane)?


While it may have been an accidental choice, I choose to look upon it as symbolic of the mess Southwest has been in for the past year. The airline is on fire metaphorically, and not the good kind of fire.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm on an American flight right now so I'm getting a kick out these replies.

/ on time even
// there's a baby in the row in front of me though
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a not a repeat from all the other times it's happened. Well it sorta is.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.


If you're flyin' Southwest I feel bad for you, son
I got 99 problems, but a disk ain't one
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And what's with the Trumpian capitalization of "Team" in all their posts?
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Employee-Review-Southwest-Airlines-RVW5078515.htm

https://www.flyertalk.com/forum/southwest-airlines-rapid-rewards/1358446-southwest-wants-begin-outsourcing-its-employees.html

Well well well, if it isn't the consequences of their own actions.  Again.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Southwest is sending a strongly-worded letter to their Tech Team now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John_From
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess a congressional inquiry was not enough to light a fire to improve their systems. Maybe Congress has become something like the UN. Blowhard and powerless.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 564x313]

/The hell does this have anything to do with anything (other than it's a Southwest plane)?


Because they thought the first stock image that was attached to the article might be "a bit much".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

John_From: I guess a congressional inquiry was not enough to light a fire to improve their systems. Maybe Congress has become something like the UN. Blowhard and powerless.


Took you this long to figure that out?
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Im_Gumby: stuhayes2010: The technical issue being no one can find the 5.25" disk with the software backup on it.

5.25" Floppy?  What kinda futuristic tech utopia are you living in?!?!?
They're reel to reel, just like God intended!

and this is what they use to develop flight plans and pilot schedules

[Fark user image 300x208]


We had those in our high school in 1996. They were outdated then.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image image 564x313]

/The hell does this have anything to do with anything (other than it's a Southwest plane)?


It's parked on someone's front lawn!?!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The pause has been lifted........

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/southwest-airlines-flight-delays/index.html
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Southwest Airlines Announcement - SNL
Youtube cN9ECvpIXkA
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

goodncold: The reel to reel tape containing the COBOL program that calculates how much fuel is needed on the aircraft broke.

Technicians are now gluing the tape back together. Everything will be fine in a couple hours.


That won't work, silly!

You have to tape segments of reel to reel tape.


/one of my first actual jobs in ol' USAF
//in 1989!
\|/ as is traditino
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MBAs that have denied budget requests for systems upgrades for years to start throwing IT under the bus in 3,2,1...
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.