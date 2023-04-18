 Skip to content
(UPI)   "When officers arrived, the alligator was concealing himself under several display chairs where customers enter and exit the business." Shockingly, not Florida   (upi.com) divider line
    Alligator, North Carolina, Sunset Beach  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people don't realize how common alligators are in the coastal/southern US. It might be odd to find one under a deck chair outside a store, but that brackish pond over there?  There's probably a 'gator in it.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Land shark or Chair alligator take your pick
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
waiting for a snack
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Very few people ever believe me when I tell them we have alligators back home in NC. I haven't lived there in decades but I remember seeing alligator snoots sticking out of ice in the winter!
 
hereinNC
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aligators exist here.  Any golf course near the coast has them.
No suprise to see them in Sunset.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course not Florida, that alligator was too smart.
 
