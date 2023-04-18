 Skip to content
(Vice)   Auschwitz would like sexy influencers to stop posing on the death camp train tracks like they're fabulous models   (vice.com) divider line
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there was a solitary place where we could put all these "Influencers" once and for all...
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post an employee there with a stick and bad attitude
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez that's tacky.

I felt awkward smiling when I got my picture taken by the Vietnam War Memorial. Same with the 9/11 memorial in NY.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
toonetwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll at least their not booking weddings at the place like they do at American concentration camps aka plantations, so there's that.
 
theresnothinglft [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a long day of posing they could definitely use a shower after.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: If only there was a solitary place where we could put all these "Influencers" once and for all...


You mean like a sort of... final solution to the annoying influencer problem?
 
toonetwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"they're"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At work we were going through some training and the person teaching the class started the PowerPoint presentation with what I assume was a quote sourced from the internet. It was text of a motivational quote and for some bizarre, unexplainable reason the background was the famous photo of the railroad tracks and the buildings behind it.

THAT PHOTO. You'd know it if you saw it.

I raised my hand and asked if the person teaching the class knew where that photo was from and it was a total blank to them. Apparently no one else in class knew, either.

I said "OK, I'm going to have a talk with you after the class is over about that picture."

Awkwardly, the person teaching the class wouldn't drop the subject and put me on the spot. I had to tell them right there, in front of everyone. Massive ashamed, red face and wouldn't make eye contact with me for the rest of the day.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geez that's tacky.

I felt awkward smiling when I got my picture taken by the Vietnam War Memorial. Same with the 9/11 memorial in NY.


Came here to say "And I thought it was bad when I saw tourists smiling at Ground Zero when it was still a hole in the ground."

/Refused to smile at the WWII memorial in DC, which was maybe taking it a little far.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For those who want to see it, THIS PHOTO (or variations of it):

media.cnn.comView Full Size


I recognized it instantly, but apparently others do not.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
toonetwin:

Looking at my relations on the reservations..


" Don't worry they forgot about us again"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're at work do not GIS "sexy girls on track tracks"

just saying.

Or at least have your "safe" filter on.
 
Milk D
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You sure this post wasn't supposed to be a Photoshop challenge?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287:

You have them an out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
death camp for cutie
 
gremlin79
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Post an employee there with a stick and bad attitude


Then you get the OnlyFans crowd
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What if you are a Pro-ana influencer?
 
Thingster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's basically out of living memory at this point, for most people it's just another check box to visit - like a national park.

So of course you're going to get behaviors like this, and need people whose job is to immediately remind them that it's unacceptable.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ldiots!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Here, you guys should check out our special 'selfie room'"
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neaorin: yellowjester: If only there was a solitary place where we could put all these "Influencers" once and for all...

You mean like a sort of... final solution to the annoying influencer problem?


If we could just concentrate them all in one place it probably would help...
 
olorin604
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going to avoid it by not visiting concentration camps.

To each their own, but the entire idea of being a tourist at a concentration camp just seems off to me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: neaorin: yellowjester: If only there was a solitary place where we could put all these "Influencers" once and for all...

You mean like a sort of... final solution to the annoying influencer problem?

If we could just concentrate them all in one place it probably would help...


I believe we have ouroborus of nazi jokes. Go home fark, you are drunk.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 634x478]


she must be a hit at parties.

got her number?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 634x478]


Which Congress woman critter is that?
 
omg it itches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This sexy Auschwitz photo shoot has been brought to you by NordVPN and Curiosity Stream.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 634x478]


That photo farking ruined her life. Went viral in conservative circles and they started harassing her nonstop with death and rape threats. Couldn't hold down a job because they kept harassing her new employers. All because of one stupid photo she took on a whim when she was maybe 23.

That was close to 10 years ago. Hopefully they've moved on from her by now.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The term "influencer" makes me want to abicinate myself.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, how does a human being get to that point?

Somewhat serious question- Is it possible to accidentally wind up at Auschwitz?  It seems to me the kind of place you go to intentionally, and it also seems like going there, you'd know what the fark it is.  Maps shows it's not quite as isolated as I thought it might be, but still...

I know there are people who are unable to go 7 minutes without taking a picture for Instagram.  What I can't understand is going to a farking death camp and deciding taking one there is a good idea.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: For those who want to see it, THIS PHOTO (or variations of it):

[media.cnn.com image 850x511]

I recognized it instantly, but apparently others do not.


Needs the "Arbeit macht Frei" sign!

/Work makes one Free!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: That photo farking ruined her life.


First time I ever saw it, was just now.

I worked around the corner from Arlington National Cemetry myself back in the early 90's and even attended a few services there. It's sad to see the photo. Just goes to show, earlier how I wrote all people can be assholes. She was probably a nice woman who made a bad choice that day.

It's in our nature.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine being there.
I just watched a documentary this week about two women who were like 6 and 10 when the camp was liberated.  They went back and had more access to go to the bunkers they were actually in etc.


I can't imagine being there and even being able to stand up.  I think I'd just crumple to the ground with the weight of it all.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 634x478]


Two words, one finger
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In before mouth breathing conservative morons cry "free speech"
(Probably not though, haven't read all the comments)
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 634x478]

Two words, one finger


For the influencers too
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: I can't even imagine being there.
I just watched a documentary this week about two women who were like 6 and 10 when the camp was liberated.  They went back and had more access to go to the bunkers they were actually in etc.


I can't imagine being there and even being able to stand up.  I think I'd just crumple to the ground with the weight of it all.


Never been to Auschwitz, but I've been to Dachau, and yeah that's what it was like.

Last year I stopped at the Manzanar internet camp site in Northern California. It was disturbing how similar it felt to Dachau.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Make them pose in front of pictures like this. See how sexy they feel.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: ProcrastinationStation: I can't even imagine being there.
I just watched a documentary this week about two women who were like 6 and 10 when the camp was liberated.  They went back and had more access to go to the bunkers they were actually in etc.


I can't imagine being there and even being able to stand up.  I think I'd just crumple to the ground with the weight of it all.

Never been to Auschwitz, but I've been to Dachau, and yeah that's what it was like.

Last year I stopped at the Manzanar internet camp site in Northern California. It was disturbing how similar it felt to Dachau.


Part of me wants to go.  To bear witness.  To honor.  Etc etc.
Part of me has read enough memoirs and watched enough documentaries that I'm afraid I'd vomit and crumple as soon as I walked in.

I visited the Holocaust Memorial in DC in the early 90s.  Dont know if they're still doing it this way, but we each got a little passport/ID booklet that represented a real person and as you worked your way down each level (you start at the top of the building) you turned a page to see how "you" were surviving.  No joke, hysterical sobbing when I realized "I" survived.  (yeah yeah, could have cheated and read teh whole thing from the get go. I didn't)
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 450x329]
Make them pose in front of pictures like this. See how sexy they feel.


I dunno, that one gal took glamour shots in front of her dad's corpse at his funeral.  I don't think this would be much of a deterrent.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Relax. It's not like they were standing in front of Treblinka.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 450x329]
Make them pose in front of pictures like this. See how sexy they feel.


The sad thing is it wouldn't surprise me if they decided to wear matching striped outfits.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 634x478]

That photo farking ruined her life. Went viral in conservative circles and they started harassing her nonstop with death and rape threats. Couldn't hold down a job because they kept harassing her new employers. All because of one stupid photo she took on a whim when she was maybe 23.

That was close to 10 years ago. Hopefully they've moved on from her by now.


/Justin Trudeau walks by whistling....
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just saw a link last night, there is a Jewish artist taking these people and photoshopping them into actual camp photos, then not removing the pics until the person apologizes for their disrespect
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gremlin79: Meatsim1: Post an employee there with a stick and bad attitude

Then you get the OnlyFans crowd


No one said you can't monetize it ;)
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
