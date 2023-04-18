 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   There's so much wrong with the headline, but it can't beat this buried lede: "any children who produced dead microchipped cats would have their entire entry disqualified"   (theguardian.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Animal, Animal rights, New Zealand, Bird, Domestication, Hunting, Pet, Nature  
•       •       •

1412 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark, New Zealand?
I thought you were cool.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending children to kill cats and bring them in for bounty?  Yeah, sure, there's no way some maladjusted little shiat isn't going to find delight in potting every f*cking feline he can find in the neighborhood.

God damn, you sheepshagging idiots.  WTF is wrong with you?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not looking so hot over there now....
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least this will get them a decent watchlist of future serial killers.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they just release Chinese needle snakes?
They'll wipe out the feral cats...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least they tell you up front. Man, going through all that effort (AND the forms!!) only to find out they wouldn't accept my entry.

Let's just say it was a waste of that particular weekend.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feral cats are an invasive species and should be treated as such.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, see, the cats are just a new category they're adding for this year.  Last year, 250 kids killed 427 possums, hares, and rabbits.  And the whole thing is a fundraiser for a school and pool, so it's okay.

On the one hand, feral cats devastate native fauna, but on the other, holy crap there's gotta be a better way than letting 8 year olds shoot 'em up competitively.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: What the fark, New Zealand?
I thought you were cool.


Sending children to go do this is just a horrible idea, but loose cats are one of the many ecological disasters we have created and really do need to have something done about them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've already made headway on purging rodents from some areas. Just require all pet cats to be kept inside or on a leash, then you can do a kitty purge.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step one: Breed a bunch of cats.
Step two: Kill said cats.
Step three: Profit.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unintended_consequences

Similar examples (just those listed in the above wiki entry):

The introduction of exotic animals and plants for food, for decorative purposes, or to control unwanted species often leads to more harm than good done by the introduced species.

The introduction of rabbits in Australia and New Zealand for food was followed by an explosive growth in the rabbit population; rabbits have become a major feral pest in these countries.[39][40]

Cane toads, introduced into Australia to control canefield pests, were unsuccessful and have become a major pest in their own right.

Kudzu, introduced to the US as an ornamental plant in 1876[41] and later used to prevent erosion in earthworks, has become a major problem in the Southeastern United States. Kudzu has displaced native plants and has effectively taken over significant portions of land.[42][43]

...

According to an anecdote, the British government, concerned about the number of venomous cobra snakes in Delhi, offered a bounty for every dead cobra. This was a successful strategy as large numbers of snakes were killed for the reward. Eventually, enterprising people began breeding cobras for the income. When the government became aware of this, they scrapped the reward program, causing the cobra breeders to set the now-worthless snakes free. As a result, the wild cobra population further increased. The apparent solution for the problem made the situation even worse, becoming known as the Cobra effect.

...

During the Four Pests Campaign a killing of sparrows was declared. Chinese leaders later realized that sparrows ate a large amount of insects, as well as grains. Rather than being increased, rice yields after the campaign were substantially decreased.[74][75][76] (The decision to cull sparrows may itself have been an unintended consequence of silencing intellectuals: "For 3 years after the establishment of the Communist Government, in 1949, Chinese scientists and intellectuals found themselves in the midst of turmoil. Many scientists were humiliated and intimidated during the nationwide program of "thought reform" and political indoctrination".[77])

During the Great Plague of London a killing of dogs and cats was ordered. If left untouched, they would have made a significant reduction in the rat population that carried the fleas which transmitted the disease.[78]
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: Feral cats are an invasive species and should be treated as such.


In New Zealand, I believe that any mammal is an invasive species. Cats are the apex predator there, as are feral chickens.

/hugs my indoor house kitties.
//having chicken for dinner
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are numerous ways to raise money," Appelbe said. "Sending children off to kill cats shouldn't be one of them."

Cat BBQ?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they let the laser kiwis do the work?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pussy-whacking day?  I'm interested...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Actually, I'm not.
// For SEVERAL reasons.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: What the fark, New Zealand?
I thought you were cool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your cat shouldn't be outside to begin with.  "We have an outdoor cat!" No, you willingly released an invasive species.

Not saying going around shooting cats is the right answer, certainly not if you're having kids do it, but put your farking cat inside.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NO!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oa330_man: AngryTeacher: Feral cats are an invasive species and should be treated as such.

In New Zealand, I believe that any mammal is an invasive species. Cats are the apex predator there, as are feral chickens.

/hugs my indoor house kitties.
//having chicken for dinner


They used to have giant two legged wingless birds.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Locate and cut out the chips before turning in the dead pets for bounty
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one hand, I entirely understand wanting to control invasive species especially something as devastatingly damaging as feral cats.

On the other hand, having children gun down cats is asking to make serial killers. Live traps and euthanasia/adoption to INDOOR ONLY status is a better, more humane option.

On the gripping hand, if you have a cat outdoors, you're a bad cat owner. Period. Domestic cats do not belong outdoors.

/if my elderly idiot cat somehow got outside, by total accident, and got gunned down I'd be lawyering up
//my cat is indoor only
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh sure but when i try to have a feral children hunting competition everyone gets all arrest-y.  Double fkn standards.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: On one hand, I entirely understand wanting to control invasive species especially something as devastatingly damaging as feral cats.

On the other hand, having children gun down cats is asking to make serial killers. Live traps and euthanasia/adoption to INDOOR ONLY status is a better, more humane option.

On the gripping hand, if you have a cat outdoors, you're a bad cat owner. Period. Domestic cats do not belong outdoors.

/if my elderly idiot cat somehow got outside, by total accident, and got gunned down I'd be lawyering up
//my cat is indoor only


To be devil's advocate here:
The operating word here is feral. Many of these animals cannot be domesticated and there are entirely too many to adopt. And live catching and euthanizing is just killing them with extra steps.

Finally, Kiwi kids aren't American kids. The gun culture there is very clearly different than here. There's a practicality to this that can't be ignored.

/For the record, I don't necessarily disagree with either stance. I'm an outsider looking in and it's a legitimately complicated topic.
//But I'm not a Kiwi, so my say is irrelevant.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Natural born killers
Sadists of the natural world

Yep.
Meep your fuzzbutts inside.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meep meep.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTF New Zealand? This wouldn't even go over in gun crazy America.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

educated: Natural born killers
Sadists of the natural world

Yep.
Meep your fuzzbutts inside.


agreed.  keep children inside until they're at least 25.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark everyone who came up with this ridiculous idea.

There are much safer and safer ways of population control.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Finally, Kiwi kids aren't American kids. The gun culture there is very clearly different than here. There's a practicality to this that can't be ignored.


Doesn't change the fact that tormenting animals is a red flag for future violence against humans.

It might be practical. Its not humane.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: fark everyone who came up with this ridiculous idea.

There are much safer and safer ways of population control.


Safer and saner.


Thanks autocorrect.  Walks away mumbling about a two minute edit feature.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about sending kids out to hunt them, but this is a pretty serious problem there that a lot of people in this thread are downplaying a bit.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/07/new-zealands-cats-are-decimating-native-wildlife-should-they-be-treated-as-pests
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's a contest for who can murder the most cats"
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: They've already made headway on purging rodents from some areas. Just require all pet cats to be kept inside or on a leash, then you can do a kitty purge.


Who do you think kills rodents?
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://youtu.be/k76IGLi6jWI

/Oblig
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.