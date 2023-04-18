 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   Board of Education approves moving to 4-day school week. Unfortunately, not where you live   (deseret.com) divider line
FutureWars
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Board of Education
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly you could knock out the instructional part in one day a week.  It's the child care/keeping adolescent males of the streets/extracurricular stuff that pads it all out.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"unfortunately not what you think"

Some random district doing it which will have zero effect nationwide?

Huh, I guess I thought wrong. This will be popping up all over the place, apparently.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean, it feels less like they are doing it to help the students out, and way more in favor of getting the kids more time to work out in the fields.

What with illegal immigrants not doing as much labor out in the fields, kids have been taking up a lot of that slack. And by kids, I mean anywhere from 12-16 year olds out there harvesting crops.

This likely isn't a boon for the kids, and the kids likely had no say in the matter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But who is going to watch my snotlings while I'm at a work, yeah work?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Usually when this is done it's due to budget cuts.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People used to argue that folks who privately educate their children themselves couldnt possibly be getting it done in 3 hrs a day. But working in a public school for many years I know that if you eliminate all the BS. Changing classes. The first 10 mins of class wasted getting kids to settle down and get ready. And all the other useless waste of time. 3hrs of solid instruction is more than enough to cover everything actually learned in a public education classroom.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think the job creators are going to be happy with this.
When a parent had to stay home with the kids during the pandemic ,they were screaming to open schools back up.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best employment option in this county is agriculture, do the math.  This is not benevolent.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Board of Education

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"So, you're saying you need a four day work week because your kids only go to school for 4 days? That's not going to work for us here. We'll need to reject your application for employment"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: People used to argue that folks who privately educate their children themselves couldnt possibly be getting it done in 3 hrs a day. But working in a public school for many years I know that if you eliminate all the BS. Changing classes. The first 10 mins of class wasted getting kids to settle down and get ready. And all the other useless waste of time. 3hrs of solid instruction is more than enough to cover everything actually learned in a public education classroom.


Interacting in the hallways with other students is just as important as the formal "education" part of school.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gee............so many American students are doing soooooooooo very well, particularly after all of that remote learning during the recently concluded Wuhan plague.
Why the fark not close schools every day except, perhaps Tuesdays, which could be used to focus on self-esteem and other vital topics in face to face class sessions.

/Experts say..................
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone talks about how Japanese and Chinese kids are so much smarter than American kids.  Well, this article is why.  Never mind the fact that in Japan you get jobs based on your grades in school AND college, they go to class SIX DAYS A WEEK.

Now, it's easy to see that you can pack a lot more education into 6 days as opposed to 4 or 5.  Their kids can do it, so can ours.  Utah wants dumb kids?  They can do that.  But when it comes time to get a job, don't be surprised when they can't get one.  And don't be surprised when they graduate with a diploma, and they still need to do extra remedial classes when they try college.

As someone who got into the wrong career because of choices I made in high school, I'm warning you that less education is NOT better.  If I had taken engineering drafting and calculus in high school, I wouldn't be in the financial ruin I am now.  But there wasn't time for that with everything else I had to take to satisfy state regulations.  If I were going to school 6 days instead of 5, there would have been enough time for those classes.  I would have become an engineer liked I originally wanted to.  In college, I had crap teachers who didn't slow down for anyone (especially calculus and pre-calculus), and the engineering teacher could barely speak English.  Later in life, I talked to a draftsman friend who explained more in 5 minutes than my engineering teacher did in an entire semester.  If you do these things in high school, you have twice as much time to learn, and you generally have better teachers.  College doesn't care if you fail - they make money that way.  High schools start firing teachers if kids start failing en masse (or they cook the books if they're from Baltimore City) - school teachers have a vested interest in getting kids to learn.

You want MORE school days per week, not less.  Your kids will get your money's worth if they do, and your kids will probably score better jobs after college, too.  After all, if you only do 4 days a week, when your kid wants to be in band or chorus, ask them what they'll be giving up in exchange - there's only so much time in a school day, and you just cut off 20% of that time.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe you should consider more school days, not less - sheesh
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
High School football games should only have 10 minute quarters too. Baseball, 5 innings.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: [Fark user image 803x77]

Maybe you should consider more school days, not less - sheesh


I didn't have time to open MS Word, type all that crap out so that spell check could correct me. Then do a cut and paste back into the photo. I was short on time here. Sorry.

My point came across albeit haphazardly.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: thrillbilly1967: People used to argue that folks who privately educate their children themselves couldnt possibly be getting it done in 3 hrs a day. But working in a public school for many years I know that if you eliminate all the BS. Changing classes. The first 10 mins of class wasted getting kids to settle down and get ready. And all the other useless waste of time. 3hrs of solid instruction is more than enough to cover everything actually learned in a public education classroom.

Interacting in the hallways with other students is just as important as the formal "education" part of school.


Not saying you're wrong, because you can argue it several different ways, but the most common phrase I come across in complaints to HR about "toxic" work environments is "I felt like I was back in school."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: You want MORE school days per week, not less. Your kids will get your money's worth if they do, and your kids will probably score better jobs after college, too. After all, if you only do 4 days a week, when your kid wants to be in band or chorus, ask them what they'll be giving up in exchange - there's only so much time in a school day, and you just cut off 20% of that time.


What will happen is the smart (and affluent) kids will use the extra time to get better, and the poor kids will be left behind.  I suspect vendors will step in to fill the daycare void with education enrichment camps, full day practice for the local travel baseball team, band day, etc..
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Board of Education

[i.ebayimg.com image 454x500]



My mother had one that said "To Heck With Phycology!" and she meant it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I come across in complaints to HR about "toxic" work environments is "I felt like I was back in school."


"So you're telling me you don't want to meet with me in the parking lot after work?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Unless you simultaneously move to a 4-day work week, that seems like it would cause innumerable problems for Parents realistically...
 
DRTFA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Board of Education

[i.ebayimg.com image 454x500]


I haven't heard this in years, but it used to be common where I grew up:
"When the board of education meets the seat of learning..."
 
