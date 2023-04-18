 Skip to content
(PA Homepage)   Don't fear, Wilkes University students: even though the Hanover Police released the former student who threatened violence, the FBI is on the lookout, and so are Campus Cops. And we have locked down the arts center   (pahomepage.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Was taken into custody."

"Is no longer in custody"

"Is being sought by authorities"

"Details of his release unavailable at this time"

You guys really don't want to admit you farked up, do you?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man charged with threatening two Wilkes University students | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com)

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

So how the hell was he released a few days later? Denied bail and taken to lock-up and he was released? What the fark happened here?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Man charged with threatening two Wilkes University students | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com)

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

So how the hell was he released a few days later? Denied bail and taken to lock-up and he was released? What the fark happened here?


Here's your answer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: cman: Man charged with threatening two Wilkes University students | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com)

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

So how the hell was he released a few days later? Denied bail and taken to lock-up and he was released? What the fark happened here?

Here's your answer.

[Fark user image 425x418]


You don't get denied bail then find yourself on the street unless if it is a huge fark up of epic proportions. If there is one thing we like to do in the USA it's to jail people and hold those folks in jail for as long as possible.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: If there is one thing we like to do in the USA it's to jail people and hold those folks in jail for as long as possible.


That's adorable that you think the Prison-Industrial complex is applied to everyone equally.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry:  "...there have been no threats made to the broad Wilkes community..."

So it's just specific people - I guess that's better.

"Ahem, the following people will NOT be killed by me: Marge Simpson, Homer Simpson (WooHoo!), Lisa Simpson, Little Baby Simpson.   That is all"
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: cman: If there is one thing we like to do in the USA it's to jail people and hold those folks in jail for as long as possible.

That's adorable that you think the Prison-Industrial complex is applied to everyone equally.


It's adorable that you believe that someone who was held without bail was purposefully released because of his skin color and not because someone screwed up.

May I introduce you to Hanlon's Razor?

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity

Of course our justice system isn't applied equally. But it's a really large stretch to believe that someone at the jail/police said "Hmm, this guy is white. Might as well let him go even thoe he is being held without bail."
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article is a master class in passive voice.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Wilkes University president would have done more if he could, but Greg Cant.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: You don't get denied bail then find yourself on the street unless if it is a huge fark up of epic proportions


Which lobbyist/political influencer called?

If this guy kills, he's going to find himself on a plane seat out the country in an non-extricated country,
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: cman: Man charged with threatening two Wilkes University students | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com)

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

So how the hell was he released a few days later? Denied bail and taken to lock-up and he was released? What the fark happened here?

Here's your answer.

[Fark user image 425x418]


Man, the first bassist for Weezer really went off the rails
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Man charged with threatening two Wilkes University students | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com)

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

So how the hell was he released a few days later? Denied bail and taken to lock-up and he was released? What the fark happened here?


He used his master intelligence to come up with a plan.  He got in the line that goes out.

Had his head sat on and everything.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: cman: Man charged with threatening two Wilkes University students | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com)

Liebertrau was arrested and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail. Liebertrau was charged with terrorist threats, harassment, burglary, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

So how the hell was he released a few days later? Denied bail and taken to lock-up and he was released? What the fark happened here?

Here's your answer.

[Fark user image image 425x418]


Once he took off those glasses it was like a whole different identity and the police didn't know it was the same guy they were supposed to be transfering to jail.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilkes Berry!

Pensey is it's own thing altogether.

Yinzer's and Jawn and wawa

Free Mumia !
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guy has an imdb page
Max Liebetrau was born on 30 August 2000 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, USA. He is an actor, known for Miles Handy (2014).
 
Speef
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Wilkes University president would have done more if he could, but Greg Cant.


Iiiiiiiiiiiiiimmanuel Kant was a real pissant who was very rarely stable
Heidegger, Heidegger was a boozy beggar who could think you under the table
David Hume could outconsume William Freidrich Hagel
And Wittgenstein was a beery swine who was just as sloshed as Schlagel!
 
