(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: It's time to stop idolizing talented men because they all turn out to be sex abusers in the end. So, idolize untalented men instead?   (slate.com) divider line
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not talented if you need someone to idolize
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Untalented men can be sex offenders, too, and abject morons besides.  Need I remind anyone of a certain orange derp factory who is currently being sued for exactly that, among his many other criminal investigations?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You must separate the art from the artist, otherwise your museums, galleries and auditoriums will be empty.
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: I'm not talented if you need someone to idolize


I'm more untalented than you, and therefore am more worthy of idolization.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always had a feeling that Bob Dylan is a serial child molester.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: You must separate the art from the artist, otherwise your museums, galleries and auditoriums will be empty.


Lot's of folks disagree with you, dude. It's 2023.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only am I untalented, I actually suck talent away from talented people.

/Which, I suppose, is a talent onto itself.
//fark.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ariseatex: OilfieldDrunk: I'm not talented if you need someone to idolize

I'm more untalented than you, and therefore am more worthy of idolization.


My only talent is bowling, which should tell you everything you need to know about how untalented I really am.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Forbes profiles you need to be wary of.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about I don't idolize anybody?  It's been working out pretty well for me.  The closest thing I have to a childhood hero is Walter Payton and he can't do anything shiatty because he's dead.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop idolizing people in general, it's weird.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just cause I think the non-binary dad from Euphoria is really hot does not mean I idolize him! Leave me alone!

Wait wut?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you enjoy celebrity culture?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.


Your post is problematic.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ariseatex: OilfieldDrunk: I'm not talented if you need someone to idolize

I'm more untalented than you, and therefore am more worthy of idolization.


I think this Fark Untalented Male Featherweight Championship Fight is gonna be one for the ages.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Maybe stop idolizing people in general, it's weird.


I'm sorry but the simple fact is is that there is no one in this world who is a better person than Bryan Danielson.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple months ago, I got out of bed to walk the dogs. I put my coat on first, which threw the dressing order out of whack, and I almost went outside without pants.

WORSHIP ME!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, fine - I'm all for not idolizing anybody.
Does she think she's making some new, earthshaking point?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I still idolize Bernie Sanders?
/s ?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being Rich/Famous/Talented is not necessarily synonymous with being talented.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x361]


Meme doesn't count because he was extremely talented
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.


We need to talk about your comment.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FlashHarry: You must separate the art from the artist, otherwise your museums, galleries and auditoriums will be empty.

Lot's of folks disagree with you, dude. It's 2023.


And that's the problem.

""Can I still listen to Bowie?" FFS
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Maybe stop idolizing people in general, it's weird.


this right here.   But dismissing someone's talent or output just because they are an asshole in real life is just dumb and a great way to be miserable.    If I stopped listening to the music of anyone who ever did anything wrong, I would never listen to music again.   Same with art and literature.   Throw them all on the trash heap forever, right?   Because it's 2023, I guess.

feel free to be miserable, it's a free world.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, Laura Miller, despite your sexist article, humans are crap.

The bible says so; John 8:7 "he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her."

So men, women, if you don't know them, you don't know anything about them but you know they are human so they are probably, to quote Scrubs, bastard coated bastards with a bastard filling.

So you know, stop being surprised when people act like people, Laura Miller. (Who probably will turn out to be a child-abuser in the end.)
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things I am not good at:

Cutting Hair
Helping Women Achieve Orgasm
Almost Everything else

Things I am good at:

Certain kinds of math
Certain kinds of science
Farting
Getting into minor car accidents that everyone just throws their hands up at and walks away from because it isn't worth the time to call the cops or the insurance company for such minor damage

I'm not sure if my lack of talent is overwhelmed by my many "talents". I've never sex abused anyone though, so I've got that going for me.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: I'm not talented if you need someone to idolize


I'm not talented or attractive. I wouldn't make a pass, or force myself, at women because I already know they wouldn't be interested. No, that's not an incel sob-story--I have a wife that I love very much, and she loves me. But I know what I'm working with.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: A couple months ago, I got out of bed to walk the dogs. I put my coat on first, which threw the dressing order out of whack, and I almost went outside without pants.

WORSHIP ME!


That depends - were you wearing underwear? Were they Depends?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: khatores: It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.

We need to talk about your comment.


Your post is not okay.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: khatores: It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.

Your post is problematic.


I tend to be that way.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: khatores: It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.

Your post is problematic.


Here's why.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i give up
 
archeochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cyndiperkins.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never really idolized anybody except maybe my dad when I was 3 or 4 years old. Thinking about who I do come close to idolizing, Kevin Smith comes to mind. I think #1 he is not a predator and #2 deserves idolization, as he was an average guy that made it big just showing us ourselves and is still pretty humble.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a Farksplanation as to why "Slatesplanation" is a thing? It's boring and reeks of USI.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I've never really idolized anybody except maybe my dad when I was 3 or 4 years old. Thinking about who I do come close to idolizing, Kevin Smith comes to mind. I think #1 he is not a predator and #2 deserves idolization, as he was an average guy that made it big just showing us ourselves and is still pretty humble.


The dude never farking shuts up. For him to be Silent Bob was a good call. And Jason Mewes the guy who plays Jay in the films (the guy who never shuts up) is about as quiet as a mouse in real life.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Things I am not good at:

Cutting Hair
Helping Women Achieve Orgasm
Almost Everything else

Things I am good at:

Certain kinds of math
Certain kinds of science
Farting
Getting into minor car accidents that everyone just throws their hands up at and walks away from because it isn't worth the time to call the cops or the insurance company for such minor damage

I'm not sure if my lack of talent is overwhelmed by my many "talents". I've never sex abused anyone though, so I've got that going for me.


Shame about that second one on your first list.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I've never really idolized anybody except maybe my dad when I was 3 or 4 years old. Thinking about who I do come close to idolizing, Kevin Smith comes to mind. I think #1 he is not a predator and #2 deserves idolization, as he was an average guy that made it big just showing us ourselves and is still pretty humble.


Yea, but he really raved about Phantom Menace, which I admit looks much better in retrospect since the JJ Sequels appeared, but I still think it's a disqualifier.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: It's the Forbes profiles you need to be wary of.


This. When the money worshipping publications start slinking and slithering, Gollum-like, up to the feet of future titans of industry and spend page after page, cover after cover exploring the oh so genius depths of their paradigm-shattering minds and the benevolent, disruptive* products they're bringing to the filthy masses, you know you've got a future sociopath on your hands.

* always something that violates your privacy, eliminates an industry or is just pure hype
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I've never really idolized anybody except maybe my dad when I was 3 or 4 years old. Thinking about who I do come close to idolizing, Kevin Smith comes to mind. I think #1 he is not a predator and #2 deserves idolization, as he was an average guy that made it big just showing us ourselves and is still pretty humble.


Smith pressured then-girlfriend Joey Lauren Adams into the topless scenes in Clerks.

Smith is no Joss Whedon but his behavior isn't unimpeachable either.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: johnphantom: I've never really idolized anybody except maybe my dad when I was 3 or 4 years old. Thinking about who I do come close to idolizing, Kevin Smith comes to mind. I think #1 he is not a predator and #2 deserves idolization, as he was an average guy that made it big just showing us ourselves and is still pretty humble.

Smith pressured then-girlfriend Joey Lauren Adams into the topless scenes in Clerks.

Smith is no Joss Whedon but his behavior isn't unimpeachable either.


Mallrats.  Sorry. Not Clerks.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Things I am not good at:

Cutting Hair
Helping Women Achieve Orgasm



You're not trying to do both simultaneously, are you?  Because that could be your problem right there.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: It's time to stop writing conversational headlines that include the phrases:

"It's time to stop"
"Here's why"
"Stop (doing) ______"
"Here's what we know"
"No, ________..."

...and many more.


I'll come up with some more later but those phrases suck and were overused whenever they first appeared.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: You must separate the art from the artist, otherwise your museums, galleries and auditoriums will be empty.


The concept in literary circles is "Death of the author." Problem is when the creator of the works isn't actually dead and leverages acclaim in the pursuit of ever increasing depravity or other behavior that harms others.

It's not their past work, it's facilitating their current and future abuses by wilfully ignoring them because of their past work or their reputation.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark did Bowie do?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we don't idolize people just for being rich?

That would be a start, wouldn't it?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cman: FlashHarry: You must separate the art from the artist, otherwise your museums, galleries and auditoriums will be empty.

Lot's of folks disagree with you, dude. It's 2023.


Did you just say, "Lot is of folks"? LOT IS OF FOLKS?

We need to see video of your English teacher spanking you.
 
