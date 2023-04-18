 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Bright spiral seen in Alaska's night sky. This means nothing   (wral.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool, Research, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Alaska, Satellite, Subaru Telescope, Ice, Astronomy, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used rocket booster lazily venting...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still pretty kick butt.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
caremoorg.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the steamed hams.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about your "explanations," that's a wormhole and it's where the Chinese weather balloon emerged from. We need to send a team through it and see what's on the other side.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Excellent - more Starlink satellites in the past regions. Maybe we won't keep having outages every 6 hours.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
POLAR region. Fark off autocorrect.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thor is summoning the Bitfrost.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thats a wormhole transporting the Trans-Dimensional Transexual Transylvanian Transvestites to Earth

Marjory Taylor Green and the GQP are about to be sooooooo farked
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Used rocket booster lazily venting...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the 2020s "vortex of suck".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: It's the 2020s "vortex of suck".


Let's name it Chad.

Chad, the sad ass vortex of suck. Go away Chad
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Thats a wormhole transporting the Trans-Dimensional Transexual Transylvanian Transvestites to Earth

Marjory Taylor Green and the GQP are about to be sooooooo farked


Maybe by Riff Raff.  I don't think Frank would touch that with Eddie's dick.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: oldfarthenry: It's the 2020s "vortex of suck".

Let's name it Chad.

Chad, the sad ass vortex of suck. Go away Chad


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alaska? Trump's been at it with his farking Sharpie again, hasn't he?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Thats a wormhole transporting the Trans-Dimensional Transexual Transylvanian Transvestites to Earth

Marjory Taylor Green and the GQP are about to be sooooooo farked


Is double trans like a double negative, or...

I mean whatever as long as they're hot and capable of forming government it can't be any worse than what Florida is up to.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It means pollution.  The degradation of our global environment for the benefit of a few.  It means the chemical flensing of our precious atmosphere, that tiny yet essential envelope clinging to this planet.

But it IS pretty...
 
pheelix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone opened the goddamned Book of the Dead again.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shiatty article that doesn't link to video is shiatty.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/science/2023/04/15/mysterious-glowing-spiral-in-the-sky-over-alaska-draws-questions-and-a-simple-explanation/

Scroll down to see the video. The spiral is at about 1:30m
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Used rocket booster lazily venting...


The equivalent of dumping sanitaries at sea; which was considered polluting in the late 70s.

/ Elon's trying to bring on global warming to get support for his Mars reclamation.
// We're on to you, Musky-boy
 
sniderman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A lot of Lovecraftian tales end with this in the sky....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Journey - Wheel in the Sky (Official Video - 1978)
Youtube MxGEVIvSFeY
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sniderman: A lot of Lovecraftian tales end with this in the sky....


So ladies, fish, and gentlemen
Here's my angled dream
To see me in the blue sky bag
And meet me by the sea.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
myjewishlearning.comView Full Size

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel - Johnny Cash
Youtube UU1PDxrzQOs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

