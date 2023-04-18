 Skip to content
(Taiwan English News)   Airbus A321 tells Boeing 777 talk to the hand   (taiwanenglishnews.com) divider line
18
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize that Airbus added Ginsu wingtips to their aircraft.

The Ginsu (Commercial Offer, 1980)
Youtube 6wzULnlHr8w
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It'll buff right out.  Maybe a little duct tape and they'll be good to go.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If that got anywhere near the 777's forward bulkhead, then welcome to a seven-figure repair bill.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that is going to be the the best Eva repair Bill
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Both planes were empty at the time of the accident."

They're supposed to have a trained maintenance person sitting in the pilot seat to release the parking brake before moving and set the brake after movement. A happy byproduct of the person sitting there is they can call over the intercom "Stop before you hit that other plane, dummy!"
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Hoisted on the canard' is more like it.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I heard those little cars are called "tugs."

There's a joke in there somewhere.
 
boozehat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "Both planes were empty at the time of the accident."

They're supposed to have a trained maintenance person sitting in the pilot seat to release the parking brake before moving and set the brake after movement. A happy byproduct of the person sitting there is they can call over the intercom "Stop before you hit that other plane, dummy!"


I secretly love it when you quote TFA.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that fits the definition of a bad day at work.
How was your day... well I may have gotten fired for causing a massive repair bill to two airlines.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Incorrect Marge, two perfectly good planes.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but we didn't spring for the "uninsured motorist" coverage, so this is coming out of your paycheck.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought wing walkers were mandatory when moving an aircraft close to another aircraft.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Q&D
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image 800x864]

Q&D


So that's a complete rebuild of that wing.

And who the hell knows what's in the guts of forward section, but I'm guessing a boatload of electronics and wiring that now need gutted and replaced.

Caused by some 20yr old shulb with a hangover probably, so he didn't properly take not of his surroundings...
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That'll buff out.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's got a cracked timing case cover and it's broken a couple of teeth off the timing gear, and the radiator is damaged at the core. It's got a cracked water pump, and a fractured injector line.
 
