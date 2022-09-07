 Skip to content
(KJRH Tulsa)   County officials in Oklahoma who made racist remarks and plotted murder would like to remind you that non-consensual recordings are totally illegal and that's the real controversy here   (kjrh.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
typical takeaway when the police are embarassed with their pants down.  "ITS ILLEGALZ TO RECORD US, FULL PROSECUTION WITH NO INVESTIGATION".  Too bad they didn't share that enthusiasm to rid their community of racism and hate.  kinda hard to see the target though when you are wearing the jersey.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also maybe conspiracy to commit murder is just less important to prosecute in little backwater oklahoma than prosecuting people recording people during their conspiracy.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Collecting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit murder isn't a crime.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blacknite: typical takeaway when the police are embarassed with their pants down.  "ITS ILLEGALZ TO RECORD US, FULL PROSECUTION WITH NO INVESTIGATION".  Too bad they didn't share that enthusiasm to rid their community of racism and hate.  kinda hard to see the target though when you are wearing the jersey.


Looks like Oklahoma is a one-party-consent state when it comes to recordings.  So anyone present in the room while those assholes were making those remarks has a right to record and presumably leak the tapes.

If someone planted a recording device in the room though that's illegal.

It may get interesting if they were saying this in a government building on government time depending on public records laws because imagine if this came off a camera somewhere.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

labman: Collecting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit murder isn't a crime.


It is if you don't have a warrant and are the government and they're not doing it in a public location.

It also is if you're breaking the law to record someone else breaking the law.

It isn't illegal for the cops to use something you got illegally in order to bust someone else.  It's only illegal if the cops broke the law to bust someone.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But but but, you're Making Us Look Bad™.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA

Madison Peavy hopes this revelation will lead to authorities investigating more cases, including her missing father and mysterious death of her friend.


Did some Googling. Her friend was Alyssa Walker-Donaldson who left a bar in her SUV was later found submerged in water inside her SUV.

No drugs were detected in the toxicology sample, however, alcohol was. Her blood alcohol was measured at 200 milligrams per deciliter. Consuming one or two drinks can typically lead to a blood alcohol level of 20 to 30 milligrams per deciliter, while levels of 300 to 400 milligrams per deciliter can lead to coma or death.

It appears she was totally wasted and tried driving home and ended up in the drink. There are more than a few people who've done the same in circumstances similar and dissimilar to her own.

Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake (ksla.com)

Her father has been missing since 2016:

Missing Person Case (namus.gov)

He had his iPhone on him when he went missing. There is no indication in the NAMUS profile that the phone was found or where the phone last pinged off a tower. Considering that he was on foot as the profile states, he couldn't have gotten far. I wonder how extensive the searches for him have been.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TBH.  There would be less corruption if public officials were recorded.  waiving your right to privacy when having the power to affect others and enforce laws
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

null: blacknite: typical takeaway when the police are embarassed with their pants down.  "ITS ILLEGALZ TO RECORD US, FULL PROSECUTION WITH NO INVESTIGATION".  Too bad they didn't share that enthusiasm to rid their community of racism and hate.  kinda hard to see the target though when you are wearing the jersey.

Looks like Oklahoma is a one-party-consent state when it comes to recordings.  So anyone present in the room while those assholes were making those remarks has a right to record and presumably leak the tapes.

If someone planted a recording device in the room though that's illegal.

It may get interesting if they were saying this in a government building on government time depending on public records laws because imagine if this came off a camera somewhere.


Rachel Maddow covered this story last night.
The newspaper editor guy put the recording device in and she had a quote from him saying that he discussed the plan with the paper's lawyers on more than one occasion to ensure it was not illegal.

So it seems that the guy did his homework.  Still possible he got crap legal advice though.

And yeah, it was at the end of a Town Council meeting.  Newpaper guy had an inkling that once the meeting concluded and any audience/media left, that the Council people were staying on to conduct other business in violation of the Open Meeting Act.  Dude got way more than he bargained for with his investigation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.


They have.
Maddow was all over it last night.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh look. Even more bad apples. It's like they're almost no good apples ... how'd that happen?
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Madison Peavy hopes this revelation will lead to authorities investigating more cases, including her missing father and mysterious death of her friend."

Its like an episode of Knight Rider.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.


It's the next thread up
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like the part where "the recording doesn't match the transcript."

So you are admitting the transcript wasn't an accurate detail of what was actually said?

You know, the tired and worn out every accusation is a confession...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think that sheriff is about to get a visit from the FBI.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.

They have.
Maddow was all over it last night.


qorkfiend: NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.

It's the next thread up


Sweet!! Nice to see the government working as it should. You can understand my doubt at times like this.

Git 'em boys!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.

They have.
Maddow was all over it last night.


I'd let Maddow get all over it, iykwimaityd
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: The newspaper editor guy put the recording device in and she had a quote from him saying that he discussed the plan with the paper's lawyers on more than one occasion to ensure it was not illegal.

So it seems that the guy did his homework.  Still possible he got crap legal advice though


Legality aside, the simple fact is that these assholes were caught saying terrible shiat. If someone is arrested for recording that, there would be an outcry against it and more politicians (such as the DA) could lose their seats
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 It's shifted to the Finding Out portion.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I start every conversation with 'For quality and training purposes, this conversation may be monitored or recorded.'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Real Americans are so much more honest and noble than those evil city people.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll take it as an admission.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I hate to know that this is 2023 and we still have folks who want to live in 1920s Al Capone lifestyle when you start talking about lunching killing and acting like human lives don't matter," said Young.


murder really is more suited for after-dinner conversation
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. Kick those ignorant hicks out. We don't need more racists in this country.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: I'll take it as an admission.


i think we've passed the point of that, and this is a grab for a CYA technicality.  they "technically" aren't racist conspirators because "technically" the recording was illegal.
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That Sheriff's Office's statement had me thinking "Dig up, stupid!" the whole time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Good. Kick those ignorant hicks out. We don't need more racists in this country.


Soon to be replaced with NEW and IMPROVED racists who will do the exact same thing but be a lot more careful about not getting caught.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's rich.

Their apology will be like Hulk Hogans when it went from "I'm sorry for calling black people n*****s, but you've gotta be careful who your friends are so you aren't being secretly recorded brother.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oklahoma is in fact a one-party consent state when it comes to recordings. And the recording is still admissible in court if a judge decides it to be a true recording under Section 5 of the statute that the Sheriff's Office is whining about being violated.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, my wife has a journalism degree and used to work for a newspaper.
These monsters need to be stuffed into the same jail they forced innocent minorities (because you KNOW there are at least a few in their custody) and left to the whims of GenPop.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: So it seems that the guy did his homework.  Still possible he got crap legal advice though.


Even solid legal advice is crap in the wake of judicial corruption.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blacknite: typical takeaway when the police are embarassed with their pants down.  "ITS ILLEGALZ TO RECORD US, FULL PROSECUTION WITH NO INVESTIGATION".  Too bad they didn't share that enthusiasm to rid their community of racism and hate.  kinda hard to see the target though when you are wearing the jersey.


It's such an infuriating and disingenuous debate tactic, like when the Dobbs decision was leaked, and the leak itself was the REAL outrage.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was so pleased Maddow led her show with this story last night, as well as the others she highlighted. Half of America is so full of fear and hatred that they never realize they're being played by conservatives to keep them that way, which is so deadly harmful to any POC in this country.

It's disgusting and for quite some time now I've been so ashamed of my country.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"If you think about it, we're really the victims here."
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The meeting was on the public record.

So, he was recording a public meeting, by county officials on duty in a public building.

I'm hoping he had enough sense to make a digital recording with timestamps.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Joe USer: The meeting was on the public record.

So, he was recording a public meeting, by county officials on duty in a public building.

I'm hoping he had enough sense to make a digital recording with timestamps.


No.  He suspected that the meeting was going on after it officially ended so he set up a recording device.
That's when he caught them talking about killing him.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

suebhoney: I was so pleased Maddow led her show with this story last night, as well as the others she highlighted. Half of America is so full of fear and hatred that they never realize they're being played by conservatives to keep them that way, which is so deadly harmful to any POC in this country.

It's disgusting and for quite some time now I've been so ashamed of my country.


Wait til you're nearing 50 and realize you've been disgusted with your country for half a century.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait... isn't this the crowd that said "ALL lives matter"?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.

They have.
Maddow was all over it last night.


Oh, goodie, with her prosecutorial record this should be wrapped up in no time.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: ProcrastinationStation: NewportBarGuy: This is the part of the story where Federal Agents step in.

One would hope.

They have.
Maddow was all over it last night.

Oh, goodie, with her prosecutorial record this should be wrapped up in no time.


Just stop.

Here's a news/commentary show bringing hard news and commentary to a problem, and your response is "yeah, but she's not a lawyer suing people and arresting them so ANGH!"

You bring nothing to the conversation except whining.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

labman: Collecting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit murder isn't a crime.


In many jurisdictions it is a crime to record without the other party knowing. Ever wonder why stores have so many statements at the door saying that recording is in progress.  Or that so many  calls to companies tell you that this call may be recorded.

I don't know if the open meetings act changes anything here. It should as this was supposed to be an open public meeting.  Also an exception for when privacy is not expected might come into play. But merely saying you are collecting evidence does not as everyone would say that.

In any event, good luck trying to enforce the law here. DAs will usually refuse to and go straight to prosecuting the person you recorded if there is a serious crime. And there is also the pardon will stop things or that jury nullification will come in play. And oh yes, DAs can lose their jobs.

In any event: if you record someone without consent I seriously suggest talking to a lawyer familiar with the local jurisdiction before releasing it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

labman: Collecting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit murder isn't a crime.


Tell me you've never heard of the Fourth Amendment without saying you've never heard of the Fourth Amendment
 
MIRV888
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CaptSS: I like the part where "the recording doesn't match the transcript."

So you are admitting the transcript wasn't an accurate detail of what was actually said?

You know, the tired and worn out every accusation is a confession...


It's like when some police department rep says that the officer's written report doesn't match the video they didn't know was being recorded, and they make the statement in a way that suggests that nobody knows which one reflects what actually happened and which one should be believed.

The reality is the council had the transcript edited (or simply stopped) to remove anything they didn't want people to know they said, much like the police report is written to justify whatever the officer did, truth be damned.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: labman: Collecting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit murder isn't a crime.

In many jurisdictions it is a crime to record without the other party knowing. Ever wonder why stores have so many statements at the door saying that recording is in progress.  Or that so many  calls to companies tell you that this call may be recorded.

I don't know if the open meetings act changes anything here. It should as this was supposed to be an open public meeting.  Also an exception for when privacy is not expected might come into play. But merely saying you are collecting evidence does not as everyone would say that.

In any event, good luck trying to enforce the law here. DAs will usually refuse to and go straight to prosecuting the person you recorded if there is a serious crime. And there is also the pardon will stop things or that jury nullification will come in play. And oh yes, DAs can lose their jobs.

In any event: if you record someone without consent I seriously suggest talking to a lawyer familiar with the local jurisdiction before releasing it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


As long as at least one of the parties knew they were being recorded and consented, that recording is fine, even if made by a 3rd party.;
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: labman: Collecting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to commit murder isn't a crime.

Tell me you've never heard of the Fourth Amendment without saying you've never heard of the Fourth Amendment


This is a first amendment issue, the fourth amendment has nothing to do with it.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't really have anything left to say about this kind of shiat anymore.
I just come to these threads to keep up on the latest excuses/denials the apologists are utilizing.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's where I remind people that if we severed 16 states (you know which ones) from the country, let them form their own little pisswater conservative nation, and offered asylum and comfort to anyone who wishes to flee those states, we'd get that land back in about 20 years after the conservative authoritarian fascist bigots turn on each other and kill each other off in the absence of liberals, LGBTQ+ people, and people of color.

The United States would be far better off without those people sending their 32 Senators to Washington D.C., voting in Presidential elections, or electing every GED-cheating, hypocritical, bigoted con-artist cracker to the House of Representatives.
 
