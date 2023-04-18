 Skip to content
(KSN Wichita)   Sheriff warns about finding folded dollar bills in your yard. No word on how many millions of people it might kill   (ksn.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are those the fake dollars with bible crap printed on it
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also, every $100 bill in circulation in America has trace amounts of cocaine on it. It's totally true, I read it in this scientific article on Facebook and confirmed it through my own Google-based research. If you ever have $500 or more in hundreds you can, through a somewhat basic process, chemically extrude enough pure cocaine from the bills to get high. If you're ever in a bank and hear someone asking for a withdrawal in all hundreds, what you're really witnessing is, for all intensive purposes, a drug deal in action.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crime is completely out of control in red states, they simply cannot govern themselves.
 
groppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What is more dangerous is the folded "bills" that when you open them they are invites to church. I know a lot of servers that have murder in their eyes after dealing with a church group and getting one of those.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait free drugs and money, that sounds like a good day for many people in America.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The person found a folded one-dollar bill in their yard on Sunday, and meth was inside it."

...and one of the meths looked at me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And also, every $100 bill in circulation in America has trace amounts of cocaine on it. It's totally true, I read it in this scientific article on Facebook and confirmed it through my own Google-based research. If you ever have $500 or more in hundreds you can, through a somewhat basic process, chemically extrude enough pure cocaine from the bills to get high. If you're ever in a bank and hear someone asking for a withdrawal in all hundreds, what you're really witnessing is, for all intensive purposes, a drug deal in action.


Thank you, Simone.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
sigh.... Some people have all the luck. :(
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The post goes on to say that the bill was tested for drugs. It tested positive for methamphetamine but negative for fentanyl and opiates.


Damn. Kansas has the good stuff.

None of the cheap fillers used in urban meth.
 
Northern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And also, every $100 bill in circulation in America has trace amounts of cocaine on it. It's totally true, I read it in this scientific article on Facebook and confirmed it through my own Google-based research. If you ever have $500 or more in hundreds you can, through a somewhat basic process, chemically extrude enough pure cocaine from the bills to get high. If you're ever in a bank and hear someone asking for a withdrawal in all hundreds, what you're really witnessing is, for all intensive purposes, a drug deal in action.


Getting a kick.
I went to a mass spectrometry conference back in 2003, a company developed a machine for homeland security, the DEA, and customs/border that had a pass through for items like money.  It would detect things like narcotics and explosives.  They had it up and running and the demo guy had people take their money out of their wallets to see what was on it.  The US paper money turned up positive for cocaine, except for the crisp new bills.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm going to start licking every dollar bill I see, just in case.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tintar: are those the fake dollars with bible crap printed on it


Those are filled with bath salts and cracker crumbs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I'm going to start licking every dollar bill I see, just in case.


You don't already?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Crime is completely out of control in red states, they simply cannot govern themselves.


It's by design. The non-working folks occupying red states legislatures need lawlessness to be the norm so they can keep regurgitating their "Booga booga booga! Crime In Blue Cities™!" slogans to the non-thinking voter base.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now tell me about jenkem.

Satanic daycares.

Rainbow parties.

Flashing high beams.

Caravans of immigrants.

Jesus.  You ever wonder why people think cops are stupid?  ...or do you suppose he's just ginning up support for another MRAP?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And on the same day a kid got poisoned Halloween cady with needles in it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If a cop said it, I call bs

someone should test their drug tests for drugs.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
JesusHfarkingchrist on a piece of toast, have you people not heard of laundering your money?

It is the best way to clean your money.
 
Cheron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just because this sounds wild doesn't mean it isn't true. To get into a gang bang gang you have kill someone. So they drive around at night with their headlights off. When someone flashes their headlights they follow them home and leave a folded dollar. If you pick it up you will pass out and wake in a tub this steril ice and a missing kidney. There will be a note saying welcome to AIDS
 
starlost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why i always use credit cards. If i get paper money i immediately spend it or burn it depending on which is easier.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And also, every $100 bill in circulation in America has trace amounts of cocaine on it. It's totally true, I read it in this scientific article on Facebook and confirmed it through my own Google-based research. If you ever have $500 or more in hundreds you can, through a somewhat basic process, chemically extrude enough pure cocaine from the bills to get high. If you're ever in a bank and hear someone asking for a withdrawal in all hundreds, what you're really witnessing is, for all intensive purposes, a drug deal in action.


Intensive purposes....eye twitch...
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
who's gonna tell the sheriff about ass pennies?
 
