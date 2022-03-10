 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 419 of WW3: Ex-Russian convicts turned mercenary commanders admit on video to killing civilians, including pensioners and five-year-olds in Ukraine under Prigozhin's orders. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the day, the Armed Forces repelled more than 70 attacks by the occupiers

The enemy suffers considerable losses, but continues to concentrate its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivsk and Marinsk directions.

Actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation. During the day, more than 70 enemy attacks were repulsed in the specified areas of the front. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities ," said the morning summary of the General Staff.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin's visit to the occupied territory of Ukraine - Kherson Oblast and Luhansk Oblast - was widely reported

the president of the Russian Federation allegedly visited the headquarters of the group of troops in the Kherson direction and the LNR, writes RIA Novosti. Allegedly, he congratulated the military on Easter and presented an icon.

Active discussion of this visit took place in Russian social networks - the Russians themselves do not believe in it. So what, a regulation or a doll?...
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NATO is changing the concept of protecting its member countries because of Russia's war against Ukraine

Until now, the concept envisaged the possibility of temporary occupation of part of the countries. According to the new concept, NATO will try to prevent this from happening, writes The New York Times with reference to former and current NATO employees.

"Deterrence by prevention" involves the permanent deployment of significant contingents of NATO troops near the borders with Russia. It is also, for the first time since the Cold War, about the integration of the military plans of the US and its allies. In addition to strengthening NATO forces on the eastern flank of the alliance, it is also about making this strengthening obvious to Russia - which should have a deterrent effect.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slovakia suspended the import of grain from Ukraine - pesticides were found

" The decision was made during an online government meeting following the recent discovery of 1,500 tons of pesticide-contaminated grain imported from Ukraine ," Xinhua said, citing Slovakian Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlkan.

It is noted that the ban will come into effect on April 19. According to Vlkan, this step will protect the Slovak agro-industry and food sector, and especially the health of consumers. At the same time, Slovakia did not limit the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through its territory to third countries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Mykolaiv region
At night around 02:30 in Snigurivska hromada, the enemy attacked an object of industrial infrastructure with attack drones. Previously, there were no victims or victims.

📍 Daughter
At night, the Russian military shelled Slovyansk for two hours with S-300 missiles and kamikaze drones. There are no casualties or injuries. 5 high-rise buildings, 7 private houses, a security facility, a medical facility, an entertainment center, a business center, and cars were damaged.

📍 Kherson Region
Russian troops shelled the Kherson region 57 times over the past day, firing 342 shells on its territory and injuring a civilian. The invaders used heavy artillery, drones and aircraft to carry out the attacks. In particular, the Russians launched six shellings in Kherson.

📍 Luhansk region
On April 17, the Russians carried out an airstrike on a village in the Svativ district, as a result of which three people were killed, one woman was injured - she was hospitalized.

📍 Kharkiv region
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the front-line settlements of the Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Izyum and Kupyan districts, causing a number of damages and destructions. In all cases, there were no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russians continue the destruction of Donetsk region

At night, the Russians shelled Slovyansk - using S-300 missiles and kamikaze drones. 7 high-rise buildings, 5 private houses, an entertainment center, a business center and cars were damaged.

In the Volnovasky direction, an agricultural enterprise in Novoukrayinka was damaged under fire from Prechistivka and Bogoyavlenka.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians actively fired at Avdiivka: they used artillery, rockets and 4 times - Grady. There are houses on 6 streets in the affected area.

In the Horlivsk direction, 2 houses were damaged in the Toretsk community, under fire in Orihovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka, Nikyforivka and Vasyukivka of the Soledar community.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 person was injured in Siversk, houses on 4 streets were damaged. 11 arrivals were recorded in Torskyi and Zarichnyi of the Limansk community - without casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Ukraine, 1.5 thousand farms and 330 houses were flooded, transport connections to 30 settlements were disrupted

Seasonal water level rise occurs within the Vyt, Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Sozh, Pripyat, Horyn and Zahidny Bug rivers in the territories of Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Poltava, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US Department of Defense assesses the scale of the leak of classified information US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was first informed about the "leak" on April 6, and the next day he began "summoning senior leaders on a daily basis," Pentagon Assistant Chief Chris Meagher said.... The Pentagon will provide conclusions on the "leakage" of classified documents within 45 days

Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the department takes the leak of classified information seriously. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior Pentagon officials "continue to convene daily meetings to review the scope and scale of this leak and to ensure appropriate mitigation measures are in place."

Singh said the investigation has already begun, and within 45 days the department will present initial findings and recommendations to improve the department's policies and procedures related to the protection of classified information.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada showed how it sends Leopard tanks to Ukraine

On April 11, Leopard 2 tanks were loaded and transported to southwestern Poland by a Royal Canadian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III as part of the Operation UNIFIER program. The photos were published on the Canadian Armed Forces Facebook page
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the direction of Kupyansk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped an offensive attempt, forcing the Russians to flee, - Syrskyi

" There were attempts by the enemy to conduct offensive actions in the Kupyansk direction, but thanks to the effective fire of our artillery, the enemy units managed to escape, without even reaching the border of the transition to the attack ," said the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Russians are conducting offensive actions in several directions at the same time, most of them are unsuccessful. Despite the high activity of the enemy army, the Defense Forces manage to restrain its advance and inflict significant losses. In particular, the enemy's actions were also unsuccessful in the Lyman direction.

According to the commander, the Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities. There, the enemy concentrates its greatest efforts and does not abandon the goal of taking control of the city at any cost. As of today, the enemy is increasing the activity of heavy artillery and the number of air strikes, turning the city into ruins.

" At the same time, our fighters inflict significant losses on the enemy and significantly slow down his offensive actions. Battles for Bakhmut continue. The situation is currently under control ," said the colonel-general.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It's tuesday, and the war continues. The G7 is talking the talk, but were still waiting on the walk. Further proof of Russian war crimes straight from the Wagner merc's mouth, and Ukraine generals say upcoming attack will hit hard, but this won't be a killing blow to Russia's war. This is your overnight news dump from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, April 18
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Kazakhstan Investigates 10 of Its Citizens for Fighting in Ukraine
Kazakhstan 's National Security Committee is currently investigating 10 criminal cases regarding its citizens' alleged participation in Russia's war on Ukraine.

G7: Tough Talk on Russia But No New Measures
Diplomats of the world's seven biggest economies warn of intensifying 'severe costs' but adopt no new sanctions on Russia or its international arms suppliers.

'With This Hand, I Killed the Children' - Wagner Fighter
Ex-Russian convicts turned mercenary commanders admit on video to killing civilians - including pensioners and five-year-olds in Ukraine - under Prigozhin's orders.

Ukraine Does Not Believe Russia is Serious About Wanting to End its War of Aggression
While on a rare Middle East mission, Ukraine's top diplomat says Moscow is not serious about wanting peace.

Pro-Russia Propagandist Revealed as Former US Servicewoman
We're always being told that we shouldn't believe everything we read on social media. The latest revelation, in connection with the "Pentagon Leaks," shows us how true that is.

EXPLAINED: Putin Makes Rare Visit to Russian-Occupied Ukraine
It marks the first time the Russian president has visited Kherson and Luhansk since Moscow 'annexed' them along with two other Ukrainian regions last September.

Ukraine Abuses Expose Russian Army 'Impunity': Experts
Deep-rooted impunity mechanism in Russian army allows war crimes to go unpunished

Ukraine's Big Offensive Will Hit Hard, But Won't End the War or Liberate Crimea Quickly, Generals Say
Ukraine's long-awaited assault on Russian fortifications will in some ways resemble a blitzkrieg, but unless Russian morale cracks it won't be the Fall of France.

'Russia Tortures 86% of Ukrainian POWs,' Says Senior Official
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Commissioner of Human Rights, revealed that his office has "dozens of videos" of executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces.

Slovak Planes Soar Over Ukrainian Skies. Or Do They?
Slovakia's defense minister says the transfer of promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine is complete. But questions remain about the quality of those planes.

Update: 1 killed, 6 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson
One person has been reported killed in addition to the six injured after Russian forces shelled the area around Kherson's central market, Suspilne wrote on April 18, citing a local paramedic.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely diverting resources away from Donetsk sector to Bakhmut
There is a "realistic possibility" Russia has diverted troop resources around Donetsk city toward Bakhmut, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its April 18 intelligence update.

Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring at least 6 people
Russian forces have shelled the area around the central market of Kherson, presidential office head Andriy Yermak reported on April 18. At least six people have been injured as of 10:27 a.m. local time, according to Yermak, with this number potentially rising in the near future.

G7: Third parties aiding Russia's war against Ukraine to 'face severe costs'
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries issued a joint statement on April 18 saying that third parties aiding Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine will "face severe costs." According to the statement, both undermining and evading sanctions as well as supplying weapons to the Russian military amount to assisting Russia.

General Staff: Russia has lost 183,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 18 that Russia has lost 183,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year. This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

Kremlin claims Putin visits Luhansk, Kherson oblasts
An April 18 brief released by the official Kremlin website and widely reported by state media claims that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently visited the occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts in Ukraine.

Reuters: Chinese smartphones comprise more than 70% of Russian market
Chinese smartphone sales comprised 70% of the Russian market, according to the Reuters article citing consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado.

ISW: Prigozhin 'seemingly regaining some favor' with Putin due to feeble winter offensive in Donbas
The Institute for the Study of War said the Russian private military company seems to be getting reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition, in contrast to Putin's "previous efforts to expend Wagner forces and Prigozhin in Bakhmut" since January 2023.

Prosecutor General's Office records over 80,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine.
Russian forces have committed 80,840 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on April 17.

Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Hlukhiv, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on April 17.

And that's your lot. Enjoy the day if you can. We're thinking about all of you Farkers in your challenging days ahead. Don't forget everyone, ALWAYS WEAR YOUR HELMET!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was an adolescent transitioning to more adult fare from kid's entertainment, Judgement at Nuremberg and the Longest Day seemed to be on the CFCF-12 midnight movie three times a year. I loved Star Trek and couldn't figure out why William Shatner wasn't the star of the war crimes film. Nevertheless, Judgement at Nuremberg ended up being an important film in my moral formation.

Here's the verdict reading.

judgment at nuremberg verdict
Youtube N3BwK51YFgQ

As imperfect as our systems of justice are, some of these Russian Federation Army gents need to be in front of judges explaining themselves.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 8 through April 14 (Days 409 to 415) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polish tanks in Ukraine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The final part in ChrisO's series of threads about Crimea's military history.  Part 6 - Lessons (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Minus Leopard 2, Plus Migs and Bradleys for Ukraine | Counterattack is close
Youtube xdvGLbkB2cE

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
17 Apr: Unfazed Ukrainian Tank Master GAVE RUSSIANS NO CHANCE TO WIN | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube p7ks9KCcnCU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We have to kill women and children, it's a mop-up operation": Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversation of Russian invader
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here's a daily from The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BibstKPvNK0

On a personal note, sober up BEFORE shaving your beard into unique shapes for a bar bet.  But, here's some sunshine:


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


st2.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brads looking snazzy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Factory in Belarus invented, fire poof underwear.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/cellar/37157.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All 13 Slovak MiG-29s have been transferred to Ukraine with nary a peep from Russia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zelensky's Alive MFs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
how and when will this madness end?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how and when will this madness end?


I got 10 bucks on "when your buddy Vlad loses to cancer"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

/sorry, just needed to get that out
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gomel handball player, fell off balcony. 29 years old.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/cellar/37119.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
RobSeace:"it's a mop-up operation":

Haven't encountered that sugarcoated term for genocide before.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
British MoD on the situation in Bakhmut:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how and when will this madness end?


With a giant orgy featuring Clark Gable, Greta Garbo, and Marty Feldman (dressed up as Theodore Roosevelt).
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fasahd: NATO is changing the concept of protecting its member countries because of Russia's war against Ukraine

Until now, the concept envisaged the possibility of temporary occupation of part of the countries. According to the new concept, NATO will try to prevent this from happening, writes The New York Times with reference to former and current NATO employees.

"Deterrence by prevention" involves the permanent deployment of significant contingents of NATO troops near the borders with Russia. It is also, for the first time since the Cold War, about the integration of the military plans of the US and its allies. In addition to strengthening NATO forces on the eastern flank of the alliance, it is also about making this strengthening obvious to Russia - which should have a deterrent effect.


NOT ONE INCH!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Factory in Belarus invented, fire poof underwear.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/cellar/37157.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp


Could be useful for race cars drivers, fire fighters, and other people in other hazardous jobs.

If it protects against shrapnel, it might be useful to russian tank crews, too
 
Bob Able
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dubious diary of delivery for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Belarus McDonalds... now MAC.by

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/economics/37117.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp

/ Kazakhstan McDonalds are now closed because can not get hamburgers
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dinodork: some_beer_drinker: how and when will this madness end?

I got 10 bucks on "when your buddy Vlad loses to cancer"


That's unfair.

He might fall from a first floor window onto some polonium bullets in a puddle of novichok.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

/sorry, just needed to get that out


If you need to vent, yesterday's thread should still be open
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When Freezing Sperm Makes a Patriotic Statement

A pro-Kremlin reporter, Olga Skabeeva, said recently on Russian state television that soldiers' freezing sperm amounted to "genetic experiments to construct a nation."

"With the help of artificial selection," she warned, "a whole army of selected Ukrainians with an increased level of Russophobia will be bred."

They certainly have some creative people over there, thinking up the craziest shiat.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RobSeace: When Freezing Sperm Makes a Patriotic Statement

A pro-Kremlin reporter, Olga Skabeeva, said recently on Russian state television that soldiers' freezing sperm amounted to "genetic experiments to construct a nation."

"With the help of artificial selection," she warned, "a whole army of selected Ukrainians with an increased level of Russophobia will be bred."

They certainly have some creative people over there, thinking up the craziest shiat.


shiat, I could be a propagandist if that's the quality of work they expect
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Factory in Belarus invented, fire poof underwear.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/cellar/37157.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp


lol fire-poof and fireproof are very different visualizations for me.
 
turboke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: GardenWeasel: AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

/sorry, just needed to get that out

If you need to vent, yesterday's thread moms should still be open


FTFY
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reading on Telegram UA taking over russian abandoned trenches in Kreminna.  Have not found confirmation.  If true, where did russian troops go?  UA needs to take over Kreminna in North Ukraine.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Gomel handball player, fell off balcony. 29 years old.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/cellar/37119.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp


Halfabee64: fasahd: NATO is changing the concept of protecting its member countries because of Russia's war against Ukraine

Until now, the concept envisaged the possibility of temporary occupation of part of the countries. According to the new concept, NATO will try to prevent this from happening, writes The New York Times with reference to former and current NATO employees.

"Deterrence by prevention" involves the permanent deployment of significant contingents of NATO troops near the borders with Russia. It is also, for the first time since the Cold War, about the integration of the military plans of the US and its allies. In addition to strengthening NATO forces on the eastern flank of the alliance, it is also about making this strengthening obvious to Russia - which should have a deterrent effect.

NOT ONE INCH!


we can fight Russia now and try to teach them the lesson that they don't get to aggressively redraw their own borders.   or we fight Russia later after they've already done it and are attempting to take more.  Funding Ukraine to full victory is an easy decision unless you're a Tucker Carlson-watching farkface.
 
bdub77
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: fasahd: NATO is changing the concept of protecting its member countries because of Russia's war against Ukraine

Until now, the concept envisaged the possibility of temporary occupation of part of the countries. According to the new concept, NATO will try to prevent this from happening, writes The New York Times with reference to former and current NATO employees.

"Deterrence by prevention" involves the permanent deployment of significant contingents of NATO troops near the borders with Russia. It is also, for the first time since the Cold War, about the integration of the military plans of the US and its allies. In addition to strengthening NATO forces on the eastern flank of the alliance, it is also about making this strengthening obvious to Russia - which should have a deterrent effect.

NOT ONE INCH!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
West prepares for Putin to use 'whatever tools he's got left' in Ukraine

Officials ready for nuclear threats and cyber-attacks as part of Russian response to predicted counter-offensive
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Reading on Telegram UA taking over russian abandoned trenches in Kreminna.  Have not found confirmation.  If true, where did russian troops go?  UA needs to take over Kreminna in North Ukraine.


the smart ones abandoned and surrendered to UAF
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Polish tanks in Ukraine:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x451]


Twardy to the Party, baby!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RobSeace: When Freezing Sperm Makes a Patriotic Statement

A pro-Kremlin reporter, Olga Skabeeva, said recently on Russian state television that soldiers' freezing sperm amounted to "genetic experiments to construct a nation."

"With the help of artificial selection," she warned, "a whole army of selected Ukrainians with an increased level of Russophobia will be bred."

They certainly have some creative people over there, thinking up the craziest shiat.


If your soldiers are freezing their sperm, it's not a particularly good sign they expect to be coming home.
 
