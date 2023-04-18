 Skip to content
(CBC)   Coke™ Bear
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A & W RootBear amirite?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
69 cans? Giggity.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Diabetic bear now
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
""Then I tried psyching him out by telling him I was a bear hunter. That didn't do anything either, so I had to stand by and just watch him devour my car," said Rosel."

<chuckle> Ok, that was funny. That woman's a character.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yogi needed something to help wash down all of those pic-a-nic baskets?
 
zez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least the article explained why she had so much soda in her car.
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
greenpeace.orgView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tomorrow: "Local bear found dead of diabetes."
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bring it, Pepsi!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fentanyl Possum
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zez: At least the article explained why she had so much soda in her car.


With neighbors like that bear it's probably wise not to keep them in your house
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cocaine bear came out on streaming over the weekend, and say what you will, it was a lot of fun.

Granted, now my kid wants to try cocaine.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: ""Then I tried psyching him out by telling him I was a bear hunter. That didn't do anything either, so I had to stand by and just watch him devour my car," said Rosel."

<chuckle> Ok, that was funny. That woman's a character.

She then tried reasoning with him, explaining she needed her car to get to work the next morning.


C'mon Bear.  Gimme a break.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meth Mouse. not even once. 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [Fark user image 295x171]
Fentanyl Possum


And he was only two days from retirement.....
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heh heh, TFA said 69 heh heh. ;)
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Diabetic bear now


Tranq dart full of insulin.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A woman on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast awoke to a sticky situation last Thursday when she found a bear with a sweet tooth had broken into her car and crushed dozens of cans of soda she had left there overnight."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
