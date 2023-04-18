 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Elon Musk tells Tucker Carlson he's creating 'TruthAI' while being upset that Google and MS are 'training artificial intelligence to 'lie' to people, AND best of all this was reported in the DailyFail. So many memes from which to choose, so few char   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Besides the fact that this is stupid... let's be real, Elon Musk isn't "creating" anything. Elon couldn't create a pile of feces if handed a meal and a toilet
 
vevolis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh I do not like where this mans head is at...
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Truth huh? From a guy who is as full of shiat as practically anyone on the planet. I definitely believe it.
 
wrenchboy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Says the liar who lies.
 
garron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Humans train these AI's on what is "true".  Of course they are biased.  Everybody is so polarized that they are unwilling to admit that Microsoft's and Google's AI are biased just as Musk's supporters will fail to recognize this his AI will also be biased.  

Just pick the "truth" you want to hear and quit whining.  Or better yet, have your own mind - sift through the lies and find the real truth and quit whining.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

docsigma: Besides the fact that this is stupid... let's be real, Elon Musk isn't "creating" anything. Elon couldn't create a pile of feces if handed a meal and a toilet


That's complete an utter bullshiat. What absolutely bizarre point of view. How is that even said with a straight face? The man is a creator. He has created more chaos than any of us could dream. He creates unhealthy work environments. Plummeting stock prices. That's pure Musk innovation. Lawsuits. He creates those. Left and right. Well maybe those get created because of him. But still.

Not a creator. How absurd.
 
JessieL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

docsigma: Besides the fact that this is stupid... let's be real, Elon Musk isn't "creating" anything. Elon couldn't create a pile of feces if handed a meal and a toilet


Elon Musk is the Thomas Edison of today, and I mean that in the worst way possible.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So he's gone from warning people about dangerous AI to positing he can develop one that will only tell the truth. It's due to be completed in 2019, right after the cybertruck.

He ain't doing shiat in the AI space aside from getting people killed with his cars.
 
MedianJoe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rotate the pod TruthGPT

I'm afraid I can't do that Dave, your a dirty liberal
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think Google and MS are training their AI to lie on purpose, just like MS didn't specifically train that one bot to be racist.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know, I'm not the biggest Muskrat fan, but you would think he would have more respect for himself than to go on Fucker Carlton.
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's going to make it the truth. Even if he has to rile up his jackbooted fanboys and/or bots to clamp down on and/or murder off dissenters, I'll bet.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tucker is in way over his head when he talks to Elon. It was sad and also amusing to watch him sit there, suck up to Elon and pretend to be smart in the interview.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
AI. Perfect. Complete bullshiat hype.
 
fustanella
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you have to put "Truth" in the name, it very likely isn't.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"TruthAI, what did the Twitter Files story reveal?"
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
STFU ELON, YOU COCK!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Elmo and Focker should just go get a copyright on the truth. Then nobody else will be allowed to have any. That'll show those woke libby libs.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He wants AI to be nothing but fart noises and racial slurs, because apparently the comments under his Twitter posts just aren't enough.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fustanella: If you have to put "Truth" in the name, it very likely isn't.


Of all the parts of 1984, Ministry of Truth is the best phrase Orwell ever came up w/.
 
davidv
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

garron: Humans train these AI's on what is "true".  Of course they are biased.  Everybody is so polarized that they are unwilling to admit that Microsoft's and Google's AI are biased just as Musk's supporters will fail to recognize this his AI will also be biased.  

Just pick the "truth" you want to hear and quit whining.  Or better yet, have your own mind - sift through the lies and find the real truth and quit whining.


Ah yes, both sides lie so vote republican.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great, and then maybe after Elon tells me the truth I can get Mike Tyson to teach me astrophysics and Bill Gates can train me to be the ultimate streetfighter.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If Elon wants to get into the AI game, fine. But if his big idea is "ChatGPT, only able to say ten nice things about apartheid if asked," the market for that isn't large.
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's going to be the second coming of Microsoft Tay, isn't it? Except the white supremacism, queerphobia, and misogyny will be baked in at the start instead of force-fed to it by trolls.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/in-2016-microsofts-racist-chatbot-revealed-the-dangers-of-online-conversation (Fark throws away link for some reason)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aww shiat, this is going to end up with me sitting in the bomb bay of a spaceship discussing philosophy with a computer, isn't it?
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mangoose: docsigma: Besides the fact that this is stupid... let's be real, Elon Musk isn't "creating" anything. Elon couldn't create a pile of feces if handed a meal and a toilet

That's complete an utter bullshiat. What absolutely bizarre point of view. How is that even said with a straight face? The man is a creator. He has created more chaos than any of us could dream. He creates unhealthy work environments. Plummeting stock prices. That's pure Musk innovation. Lawsuits. He creates those. Left and right. Well maybe those get created because of him. But still.

Not a creator. How absurd.


Hang on, failure isn't something new Musk just created. There were lots of new and interesting failures (and ways to fail) long before he came along, and more will arise long after he's gone. He's not innovating anything. The best you could say is he's found ways to adapt predictable and traditional methods of abject failures to new territories, and apply failure methods to previously successful ventures in a way no one thought possible because it was assumed anyone with the power to implement them would be intelligent enough to avoid such an obvious pitfall.

Like Twitter's recent corporate PR thing about dredging up 18th century philosopher Elon Macleod's sheep anti-quarantine methods and applying it to corporate leadership. The ideas devastated the Scottish crofter sheep industry in 1780, and who would have thought to apply the pamphlet "Fthere Can Be Only One Shepherd*" to the org chart of a modern multinational corporation with thousands of employees?

* subtitle: "And the Sheep Better Not Fuss About It, I am Sick Unto Deafth of their Bleating"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This asshole's never "created" anything. He's equal parts Thomas Edison and PT Barnum, taking the innovations of others then acting as carnival barker.
 
MSFT
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lol
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: You know, I'm not the biggest Muskrat fan, but you would think he would have more respect for himself than to go on farker Carlton.


I thought the same thing, then I realized that the dude just... just loves attention. He'd cheerfully agree to be interviewed by Super Hitler if it meant there'd be additional eyes on him.

Also, it's highly likely that Melon either agrees with Tucker, or is so hilariously out-of-touch to have never even heard of the guy. Frankly, either one would be on-brand
 
millsapian87
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AIs have been shown that they can be racist, so why not liars as well?  They model the human psyche, after all.  As Prince said, "They only imitate their atmosphere"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this if it takes his attention away from filling our skies with garbage.
 
