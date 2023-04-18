 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Pink front door woman 'sad' after being forced to repaint it Doesn't sound like much of a story and in truth it isn't, but wait until you see what's behind the green door   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Weird, House, local authority, pink door, last task, historic character, creative vision, Color, listed building  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty cool.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just what I would have pictured for Abby Sciuto's apartment in NCIS!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kind of a tough 49
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Beverly?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's a neat house.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want it painted black.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see a pink door
And I want it painted black
One glimpse behind the door
I run and don't look back
 
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does that house look huge? And how much does still that color coordination cost?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I want it painted black.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That's kind of a tough 49


more like 69.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I too, understand the desire to enter through a lady's pink front door.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What in the actual fark?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The story was picked up by news organisations across the world after it was covered by the BBC in October."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like the interior of the house. She's got a lot of character and she's executed her personal vision quite well. Of course most Farkers don't like it cuz they're HOA-lovers
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That article read more like a tabloid piece than the BBC.  It would have been nice if there was actual reporting involved such as verifying she actually receive a notice from the council/historical commission.

As it is, it reads like a rich woman looking for vanity publishing about her decorating style.  Yeah, she spent hundreds of thousands on the renovation alone, but it cost her 500 pounds to repaint a door?   The horror.

Yeah, yeah, if true who cares about a pink door.  I'm color blind, so maybe I don't notice how the pink looked fairly close to the smeary pollution color of the stone.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

usahole: I like the interior of the house. She's got a lot of character and she's executed her personal vision quite well. Of course most Farkers don't like it cuz they're HOA-lovers


When have most Farkers ever been HOA lovers?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I though only men suffered color (colour for those of you, and you know who you are) blindness?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

usahole: I like the interior of the house. She's got a lot of character and she's executed her personal vision quite well.


Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Okay, Cleetus
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That's kind of a tough 49


Not really. I'm a bit older that that and she looks more or less like many of the similar aged women I know.  More beautiful for wearing/accepting her age rather than stupidly trying to look twenty something.

Now if your only exposure to women of that age is the regular threads here of Liz Hurley flouncing around in a bikini with a "Woops, just 'how' did these pictures wind up online...?" on her self promoting face ... well I can understand the confusion.

/not that I have any objections to the seemingly ageless Ms. Hurley flouncing around mind you
//but she's the outlier and not the norm
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That article read more like a tabloid piece than the BBC.  It would have been nice if there was actual reporting involved such as verifying she actually receive a notice from the council/historical commission.

As it is, it reads like a rich woman looking for vanity publishing about her decorating style.  Yeah, she spent hundreds of thousands on the renovation alone, but it cost her 500 pounds to repaint a door?   The horror.

Yeah, yeah, if true who cares about a pink door.  I'm color blind, so maybe I don't notice how the pink looked fairly close to the smeary pollution color of the stone.


$625 to paint one door?
 
rdyb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where's the historic coal soot patina? Preposterous!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WTF is a mood board?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice to see that she painted it another hideous color, just to spite them.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Q:Why do Scotsmen prefer sheep?
A: This article
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One in the pink.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: johnny_vegas: That's kind of a tough 49

more like 69.


Nice.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can check out her pink curtains on her OnlyFans.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $625 to paint one door?


I wondered the same thing, until I realized the same forces that would fine you 20,000 quid for a pink door could and would also screw you out of 500 for an improvement permit to avoid the fine.

I detest all HOAs and their ilk.
 
usahole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: usahole: I like the interior of the house. She's got a lot of character and she's executed her personal vision quite well.

Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Okay, Cleetus


Found one
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe "pink doors" are yet another British euphemism for lady bits thus not suitable for those tourist twats.
As for her decor, I'd call it "Shirley Temple Goth".
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Ker_Thwap: That article read more like a tabloid piece than the BBC.  It would have been nice if there was actual reporting involved such as verifying she actually receive a notice from the council/historical commission.

As it is, it reads like a rich woman looking for vanity publishing about her decorating style.  Yeah, she spent hundreds of thousands on the renovation alone, but it cost her 500 pounds to repaint a door?   The horror.

Yeah, yeah, if true who cares about a pink door.  I'm color blind, so maybe I don't notice how the pink looked fairly close to the smeary pollution color of the stone.

$625 to paint one door?


My kid pays like $100 a gallon for housepaint.  I find it baffling, but her walls do look good. Some two part poly paints cost a bit more even.  Labor for sanding and prep.  Is there lead paint somewhere on one of the inner coats, that would require blocking off the area and special equipment.   Then you get the rich neighborhood tax, where all the contractors charge twice as much just because they know the zip-code doesn't really bother to comparison shop.

But yeah, that number is baffling now matter how you spin it.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That article read more like a tabloid piece than the BBC.  It would have been nice if there was actual reporting involved such as verifying she actually receive a notice from the council/historical commission.


Never mind council planning rules, it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which she would have known when she bought the place for a seven, maybe eight figure sum.  My sympathy level for her is near zero, but just because you have a shiat load of money doesn't mean you have taste or common sense (see TGF et al).

FTFA: "Miranda even has a pink hall carpet" - I'll bet she does.  At least it matches the curtains, but I have no desire to see it.
 
Liadan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn, that stairway is gorgeous!

The rest seems really fun, but I LOVE that stairway.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't worry subby, I'm old enough to have caught the reference in your headline, even if no one else did - bravo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: johnny_vegas: That's kind of a tough 49

Not really. I'm a bit older that that and she looks more or less like many of the similar aged women I know.  More beautiful for wearing/accepting her age rather than stupidly trying to look twenty something.

Now if your only exposure to women of that age is the regular threads here of Liz Hurley flouncing around in a bikini with a "Woops, just 'how' did these pictures wind up online...?" on her self promoting face ... well I can understand the confusion.

/not that I have any objections to the seemingly ageless Ms. Hurley flouncing around mind you
//but she's the outlier and not the norm


*shrug* Some pictures in the thread are worse than others admittedly but that is the age group of most of my friends.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.