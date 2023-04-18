 Skip to content
The next train derailment will likely kill your dogs and run away with your sexy spouses
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
THE TRAIN DERAILMENT IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are the derailments stepping up, or are they just actually reporting them now?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Are the derailments stepping up, or are they just actually reporting them now?


Yes.   It's like shark attacks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the Maine Forest Service reportedly claims "an early assessment indicates that the derailment may have been caused by a build-up of melting ice and debris that washed out part of the railroad track."

Is there no end to Mayor Cheat's games and schemes?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Warthog: MythDragon: Are the derailments stepping up, or are they just actually reporting them now?

Yes.   It's like shark attacks.


The thing that ended shark attack reporting was 9/11.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summer_of_the_Shark
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is not the perfect country and western song
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know this wreck was due to a washed-out track, but other than situations like this it's still pretty incredible there are ever any train wrecks. Honestly, how difficult is it to not go too fast in a corner or not park a train on a track where another train is supposed to be? The amount of sheer incompetence in the rail industry is mind boggling.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: The amount of sheer incompetence in the rail industry is mind boggling.


That reminds me of this entertaining incident:
TRAIN CRASHES INTO BRIDGE. LOW CLEARANCE BRIDGE VS AUTORACKS. BRAND NEW CARS DESTROYED.
Youtube pcqfa_uj2hA
 
