(Law and Crime)   Another day in America: Florida man shoots his girlfriend 4 times in the back and claims self-defense. God shed his grace on he   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Can't be - she wasn't in the bathroom"

~Oscar Pistorius~
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
he claimed that they got into an argument and Sheehan attacked him and tried to "claw" his eyes out.

No, that's just your bug-eyed motherf*cking face.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: he claimed that they got into an argument and Sheehan attacked him and tried to "claw" his eyes out.

No, that's just your bug-eyed motherf*cking face.


I was thinking for someone whose eyes were almost clawed out his face doesn't look injured.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "responsible" gun owner. Are we sick of the 2nd yet?
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA.... "Had to put her down"

Good to know he sees humans, or at least women, the same way as his dogs.

Freaking Florida
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to WKMG, Raciak allegedly told investigators that he wanted to "put her down," and tried to shoot Sheehan in the leg so she would "chill".

Yeah, nothing makes me chill like a couple bullets in the leg. It's very relaxing. Kinda like how taking a few knives to the body makes me sleepy.
Chappie (2015) - Highway Heist Scene (7/10) | Movieclips
Youtube gUBf7KRDVGM
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Another "responsible" gun owner. Are we sick of the 2nd yet?


This isn't even about the 2nd amendment. Stand your ground laws and open carry everywhere laws are relatively new laws. They exist because of lobbying from a sick culture of gun nuts who spend most of their time telling each other horror stories to justify shooting people early and often.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had to put her down," is certainly going to gain sympathy with the jury.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


Distant cousins?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: "I had to put her down," is certainly going to gain sympathy with the jury.


you honestly think he's going to be charged? This is Florida.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh come on, who among us hasn't tried to shoot someone in the leg to make them chill? And aiming high, and accidentally shooting four times? Pff, happens all the time. Let he who has not sinned, etc...
 
scanman61
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's a "claimed self defense, shot victim in the back" case headed for grand jury here in Houston.

A black guy walked into a Carters Country store and robbed the register.  One of the employees claimed he "feared for his life" because the thief "had a knife" and shot him twice, killing him.

Security camera footage shows the only thing he was holding was a styrofoam cup and the shooter chased him down, shot him in the back as he was fleeing and killed him.

Hoping that the grand jury does the right thing, but Texas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pert: Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]

Distant cousins?

[Fark user image 425x571]


Oh, God. ANOTHER Soong!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


Maybe he had a charming personality.  She was quite the looker by looking at her Facebook page.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

odinsposse: johnphantom: Another "responsible" gun owner. Are we sick of the 2nd yet?

This isn't even about the 2nd amendment. Stand your ground laws and open carry everywhere laws are relatively new laws. They exist because of lobbying from a sick culture of gun nuts who spend most of their time telling each other horror stories to justify shooting people early and often.


All of this stems from the 2nd.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Armchair_Invective: "I had to put her down," is certainly going to gain sympathy with the jury.

you honestly think he's going to be charged? This is Florida.


"Richard Raciak was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm in the slaying of 46-year-old Allison Sheehan, who is also the mother of his child, court recordsreviewed by Law&Crime show."
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is a prime example of "shut the fark up and ask for a lawyer". All of his statements will be used against him. Drunk, fighting, had time to open the safe, shot her in the back 4 times, wanted to put her down. Surely even in Florida this is a slam dunk. Would not surprise me if it wasn't though.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pert: Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]

Distant cousins?

[Fark user image image 425x571]


How dare you? Spiner's a great dude!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


The real question is how much thalidomide did his mom take? There's more than just defective genes going on there.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As they say in Texas (maybe in Florida, too), some people just need killing.  Personally, I really don't see him getting away with that excuse.  Four in the back is a compelling argument for actual murder.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: Pert: Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]

Distant cousins?

[Fark user image image 425x571]

How dare you? Spiner's a great dude!


Seriously? He killed like 15 of his cloned daughters, and he tried to kill a U.S. astronaut. And he ran over an old man on purpose.
 
akallen404
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark on a BMX: FTA.... "Had to put her down"

Good to know he sees humans, or at least women, the same way as his dogs.

Freaking Florida


As do MOST gun nuts. The desire to own and potentially use firearms against other human beings implies the belief that some human beings deserve to die and you, the gun owner, will have the privilege of killing them.
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pert: Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]

Distant cousins?

[Fark user image image 425x571]


You may want to see a psych about your face-blindness. It could be a sign of something more serious.
 
debug
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Raciak allegedly told investigators that he wanted to "put her down," and tried to shoot Sheehan in the leg so she would "chill," but he accidentally "aimed high" when he fired the four shots at her. Raciak also allegedly admitted that Sheehan was facing away from him and walking in the opposite direction when the shots were fired

Yeah, he "accidentally" aimed high from just 8 feet away.  That's not a small adjustment from that distance.  You don't miss by several feet by accident when you're in the same room as the target.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Pert: Mr. Tweedy: Seriously - what chick saw this chud in the bar and thought "I'd like to get some of that"? I know - that's misandry and all but I'm pretty sure that's still allowed here on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x444]

Distant cousins?

[Fark user image 425x571]

Oh, God. ANOTHER Soong!


Well hell, at this point it seems that there may be an infinite number of them.
 
