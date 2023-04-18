 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Newsmax, which won't tell you anything about the Fox-Dominion trial, wants you to forget that Dominion's lawsuit against Newsmax is still headed for trial. Shhhh, don't tell   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, The Wall Street Journal, United States, Voting system, Donald Trump, Voting, Joe Biden, Daily Beast reporter Diana Falzone, Wall Street Journal  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You sue the rich person/channel, not the channels that already look like they bought all their broadcasting gear at the local high school's yard sale and just changed the set background from "Welcome to Today's Lunch Menu" to "We Demand Hunter Biden's Penis"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Newsmax doesn't matter. They are not a huge player in the market like FOX. Their viewers are already lost and beyond redemption. They are beneath contempt.

Still, I hope they lose and go out of business for the lulz.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have in-laws that watch that garbage. I hope they and all the other propaganda channels get taken offline for good.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Newsmax doesn't matter. They are not a huge player in the market like FOX. Their viewers are already lost and beyond redemption. They are beneath contempt.

Still, I hope they lose and go out of business for the lulz.


You break all of them, and leave the myrmidons to scatter in the wind desperately looking for places to sell them lies.  With luck, some of them crawl under their rocks and leave everyone else alone.  But having them all migrating to different tiny cesspools is ultimately better than having them congregate around larger sources.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Newsmax doesn't matter. They are not a huge player in the market like FOX. Their viewers are already lost and beyond redemption. They are beneath contempt.

Still, I hope they lose and go out of business for the lulz.


Most cable networks carry Newsmax, you'd be surprised how many viewers they do have.
https://ustvdb.com/networks/
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Newsmax may not be a huge player now but they are waiting in the wings as the heir apparent if/when Dominion buries Fox
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We know Dominion has a long history of rigging elections. That's what it was created to do to begin with."

Good luck defending against statements like that. Please lose then diaf.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This concept of a business suing a news source for making false claims is a wrong turn for our nation. Media lies all the time, this is nothing new, it's called fiction. No one is suing Netflix or HBO over their docu-dramas. News outlets have freedom of the press, if we are going to let Amazon and Netflix portray history inaccurately surely we have to let news outlets do the same for a right that is spelled out in the constitution.

This all seems like a money grab for a one trick pony company who has a limited market and knows that it will saturate the market quickly. They found a way to make a profit by contorting law and bending the courts to their interpretation of what a constitutional right is. This was hard to write, in reality Fox, NewsMax, OAN and anyone of their ilk should get sued into oblivion for trying to destroy the country. Thanks for reading this far.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: You sue the rich person/channel, not the channels that already look like they bought all their broadcasting gear at the local high school's yard sale and just changed the set background from "Welcome to Today's Lunch Menu" to "We Demand Hunter Biden's Penis"


Nah. Dominion's hands are rated E for Everybody. As they should be.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The crank conservative news networks One America News and Newsmax

Fascist, dammit. Call their ideology by its real name.
 
