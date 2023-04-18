 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Vanderpump Dogs pulled paralyzed pup, Billie Valentine from a high-kill shelter on the day he was to be euthanized & they have been caring for him ever since. And thanks to Walkin' Pets' donation he's wheeling his way into our hearts on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I hope he finds a good home
I'll be the first to admit I'm not up to it( says the guy who gave Her Royal Evilness Pogo the Firstist insulin shots twice a day for 4 years)

And I can NOT be the only Farker who hears "high kill shelter" and first reaction is "PETA?"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

I hope there's someone out there that's up to the challenge of not just caring for, but loving Billie Valentine and is willing to give him a forever home where he'll be cherished.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

me too
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Reminds me of son & DiL's dog, Buckwheat after he had his teeth cleaned. He was sooo stoned!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's trivia night tonight, and once again I'm a team of one, going up against several multiple people teams.  Who will ever know that, in this place, one stood against many?  Not even you will remember, Krom.  I only have one wish.  Grant me revenge against the stupihed teachers that never taught me sports history or pop culture.

And if you're not listening, then to HECK with you!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Rescuing wine trapped in a bottle as we speak! Wallyworld actually has bottles from my favorite winery, Oliver Winery in Bloomington, IN, and relatively inexpensive, too!! ❤❤❤Tonight I have blueberry moscato.

I've felt unsettled all day. Could be the dark roast I got. Funny, the double caff doesn't make me jittery.  I just don't have the bandwidth for anything. 😞

In other news, walked into work this morning to find the dehumidifier was leaking on the floor. Apparently the drain hose didn't work. Plug was sitting in water. 😳 Once again, no books were harmed, thank Bast. Never a dull moment!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Rainbow on way home❤❤❤
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Haven't seen this one in awhile
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I loved this so much, I asked Q_J to make an 8x10 so I could print and frame it❤❤❤❤ Always makes me giggle
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
