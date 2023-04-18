 Skip to content
(Some Quaker)   Early morning in San Francisco, 1906. Your rooster wakes you at 5am. Get up and get shaking... The Great Earthquake anniversary thread. I attended a couple of the survivor's meeting's at Lotta's Fountain in the 1990s, Share your 1906 and 1989 stories   (sf.gov) divider line
1
•       •       •

1 Comment     (+0 »)
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was in the Franklin Resources building in a lagoon in Foster City for the 1989 quake. It was on state of the art earthquake rollers, thankfully.

I didn't catch on right away, though. I was on a financial services call about something or other, idly looking out the window. It was then I noticed the streetlights, swinging wildly back and forth like a line of metronomes. I wish to God I'd had the presence of mind to see if they were all in time, but I was busy being distracted by waves rippling through the road in a way that was mindbending enough, but they kept on going from the road on through the grassy landscaping.

At this point it dawned on me the general hubub had changed in tone, and suddenly only a few people were on calls, and they had an edge of panic in thier voices. I turned from the window to look back inside just as the bigger, more violent shaking began. Everyone was under their desk (no doorways thanks to the open office plan). Ceiling tiles were beginning to rain down haphazardly, and there was this... roar.

Then the building began vibrating even more violently. Just as I got around to realizing I should take cover, it was over. I was too busy taking it all in to take cover. I've surfed 14 foot, 20 second long barrels in which time heavily warped, but not like this.

The power was out everywhere except the Mexican cantina/restaurant with the revolving door on Burlingame Avenue, and it was wall to wall excited chatter. My friends and I were debating whic was a better idea- looting or tequila shots. We took a few tequila shots while we discussed the matter, and then it was the next day.
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

