(ABC 27)
    More: Silly, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guinness World Records, City Of, name Kyle, high hopes, world record, last day of the Kyle Fair, Guinness World Record  
posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 11:54 PM



HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Calling Kyle
Youtube UcU099mBqfg
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I were stupid-rich, I'd hire 10,000 people to say their name is Kyle and bus them there. Then during the celebration we'd announce that we are NOT named Kyle and the old record still stands!!
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are literally seeking Kyle.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kyle is a strange place.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe Rittenhouse will show up and get crushed to death by the crowd.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: If I were stupid-rich, I'd hire 10,000 people to say their name is Kyle and bus them there. Then during the celebration we'd announce that we are NOT named Kyle and the old record still stands!!


it would be a lot of fun to be stupid rich. I'd have commercials showing people how to drive correctly in a parking lot, about parenting, explain why politicians need to be replaced and open a chain of Boondock Saints to wipe the slate clean. plus, custom made Banana Splits costumes and some of those 6 wheel buggies they drove.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate to be judgmental about people's first name because it's extremely unlikely they had any choice in the matter on their birth certificate but certain names just come with a lot of baggage automatically.
/My name is Wilford and no I do not have the beetus but thanks for the assumption
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I checked my Webster's Collective Names for Animals Reference Guide and it turns out a large group of Kyles is called a "celibacy."
 
