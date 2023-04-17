 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Miami motorists pummel each other at gas pumps for the precious opportunity to flood their engines in rising water   (newsweek.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern Florida has been affected by gas shortages after last week's extreme weather-including flooding-disrupted the regular distribution and delivery of the precious liquid.

Erm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember 2008 in Atlanta where we had a gas panic similar to this.  There was a reduced supply because of Hurricane Ike on the Gulf and it just turned into a self-feeding mechanism where everyone was constantly topping off their tank.  I remember putting it off waiting for it to pass and finally getting some on fumes because I figured my best bet was to wait until after midnight.  It worked.  https://www.capecodtimes.com/story/business/2008/09/28/rumors-panic-fuel-gas-shortage/52252468007/

The panic was about 10 days long.  If everyone fears they will not be able to get gas, then they will make a run on gas, and then they will not be able to get gas.  It's self-fulfilling.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden nuke an area near the flooding.  The biggest one we got.  Maybe multiple.  Create a crater the water can drain into.

Problem solved.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would feal sorry but, I am sure it has been banned.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG picked a great time to be in NY.   Also, I hope Bernie Kosar's house is okay.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God my car runs on Diesel, so I don't have to worry about gasoline shortages.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsweek has contacted Gov. Ron DeSantis' press team for comment by email, and has reached out to the Miami-based woman who posted the video of the "fight" on Twitter via Instagram.

This is the epitome of what's fundamentally wrong with journalism in 2023.

An entire article from the website of a national US news organization on a temporary local commodity shortage, written by someone from the UK, spun from a contextless instagram video from Florida shared on Twitter, and then name-dropping an asshole at the end just for tribalist frothing and SEO purposes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bend over and show us where Meatball Ron farked you.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably should have banned a few more books and maybe this wouldn't have happened.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Newsweek has contacted Gov. Ron DeSantis' press team for comment by email, and has reached out to the Miami-based woman who posted the video of the "fight" on Twitter via Instagram.

This is the epitome of what's fundamentally wrong with journalism in 2023.

An entire article from the website of a national US news organization on a temporary local commodity shortage, written by someone from the UK, spun from a contextless instagram video from Florida shared on Twitter, and then name-dropping an asshole at the end just for tribalist frothing and SEO purposes.


It's either this or an unpaid intern.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Newsweek has contacted Gov. Ron DeSantis' press team for comment by email, and has reached out to the Miami-based woman who posted the video of the "fight" on Twitter via Instagram.

This is the epitome of what's fundamentally wrong with journalism in 2023.

An entire article from the website of a national US news organization on a temporary local commodity shortage, written by someone from the UK, spun from a contextless instagram video from Florida shared on Twitter, and then name-dropping an asshole at the end just for tribalist frothing and SEO purposes.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stand your ground shiat should come in handy right about now. Murders over gas.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can thank governor Deshiathead. It's all his fault. If he had banned more gays and drag queens, Jesus would have spared them from the flooding.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like I should start a run on my Johnson IYKWIMAITYD.  But how to get FOMO press for that is the question
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Newsweek has contacted Gov. Ron DeSantis' press team for comment by email, and has reached out to the Miami-based woman who posted the video of the "fight" on Twitter via Instagram.

This is the epitome of what's fundamentally wrong with journalism in 2023.

An entire article from the website of a national US news organization on a temporary local commodity shortage, written by someone from the UK, spun from a contextless instagram video from Florida shared on Twitter, and then name-dropping an asshole at the end just for tribalist frothing and SEO purposepurposes.


I bet most news is written by chatgpt
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These idiots show up yet?

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This situation is clearly a Disney+Biden+books conspiracy.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: These idiots show up yet?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 850x564]
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x892]


I see that the woman in the last photo has her own locker at the gas station, and it even has her name on it.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KenMcCarthy: This situation is clearly a Disney+Biden+books conspiracy.


Don't forget Transgendered Teens and Drag Queens
 
