 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Age (Melbourne))   "But I'm using it"   (theage.com.au) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Medicine, Law, Australia, Organ donation, Death, Surgery, Donation, Education  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get the sentiment but i feel like there are too many ways for it to be exploited.
 
Theeng
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah I agree with critics of this, I'm a registered organ donor myself but I'd be wary if they were harvesting live people, even the soon to be dead.

Maybe I'm a coward.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is so tragic. There is such a terrible shortage of organs. I have made sure that they can have any organs they want when I pass. Everyone would be an organ donor if they can. After all, what are you going to do with them once your gone.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Theeng: Yeah I agree with critics of this, I'm a registered organ donor myself but I'd be wary if they were harvesting live people, even the soon to be dead.

Maybe I'm a coward.


Well, it takes guts to be organ donor...
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe a use for that guillotine from yesterday.
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I get the sentiment but i feel like there are too many ways for it to be exploited.


Theeng: Yeah I agree with critics of this, I'm a registered organ donor myself but I'd be wary if they were harvesting live people, even the soon to be dead.

Maybe I'm a coward.


daffy: That is so tragic. There is such a terrible shortage of organs. I have made sure that they can have any organs they want when I pass. Everyone would be an organ donor if they can. After all, what are you going to do with them once your gone.


FTA:

But some experts believe the change would create an ethical grey area in which the organ removal would be the cause of death, and could put some people off registering as donors.

Simple way to fix this: Advance directives

https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/advance-care-planning-advance-directives-health-care

Ok, problem solved. Next.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We should allow corporations to make these decisions. They would maximize efficiency.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khatores: replacementcool: I get the sentiment but i feel like there are too many ways for it to be exploited.

Theeng: Yeah I agree with critics of this, I'm a registered organ donor myself but I'd be wary if they were harvesting live people, even the soon to be dead.

Maybe I'm a coward.

daffy: That is so tragic. There is such a terrible shortage of organs. I have made sure that they can have any organs they want when I pass. Everyone would be an organ donor if they can. After all, what are you going to do with them once your gone.

FTA:

But some experts believe the change would create an ethical grey area in which the organ removal would be the cause of death, and could put some people off registering as donors.

Simple way to fix this: Advance directives

https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/advance-care-planning-advance-directives-health-care

Ok, problem solved. Next.


advance directives don't do shiat if the doctor says "it'll just be more cost effective to say this guy's gonna die and give his organs out than save 'im"
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've got the organ donor symbol on my license but I doubt my organs will be of much use by the time I'm done with them.  I'll probably end up as a medical school cadaver in the "cautionary tale" category.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

daffy: After all, what are you going to do with them once your gone.


That's really none of your business
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dunno, who wants Angus that isn't fresh?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: I've got the organ donor symbol on my license but I doubt my organs will be of much use by the time I'm done with them.  I'll probably end up as a medical school cadaver in the "cautionary tale" category.


These are your organs.

These are your organs on Fark.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I ain't going to need it, somebody who does can have it. Maybe my prick can go to a young guy who looks like a young Brad Pitt and rakes in more pussy than the SPCA.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
❤ Organ donor is on my ID. Much has been worn hard. Can you recycle stents or corneal implants?
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: khatores: replacementcool: I get the sentiment but i feel like there are too many ways for it to be exploited.

Theeng: Yeah I agree with critics of this, I'm a registered organ donor myself but I'd be wary if they were harvesting live people, even the soon to be dead.

Maybe I'm a coward.

daffy: That is so tragic. There is such a terrible shortage of organs. I have made sure that they can have any organs they want when I pass. Everyone would be an organ donor if they can. After all, what are you going to do with them once your gone.

FTA:

But some experts believe the change would create an ethical grey area in which the organ removal would be the cause of death, and could put some people off registering as donors.

Simple way to fix this: Advance directives

https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/advance-care-planning-advance-directives-health-care

Ok, problem solved. Next.

advance directives don't do shiat if the doctor says "it'll just be more cost effective to say this guy's gonna die and give his organs out than save 'im"


I mean, you might say "no organ harvesting until I'm at X or Y stage" or "I'm cool with dying from organ harvesting" or something of that nature.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: ❤ Organ donor is on my ID. Much has been worn hard. Can you recycle stents or corneal implants?


well trained specialists take all sorts of things into account for use of organs. me: take all you want but use all you take.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.