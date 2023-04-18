 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Man sleeping in his boxer shorts feels something moving. Difficulty: NOPE not his member
    Scary, Sun, Australia, India, China, Spider, Japan, Pakistan, Africa  
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My anaconda don't want none
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...and nope, this didn't turn out to be the one-in-a-trillion "Drunk woman enters wrong house, climbs into bed next to man" story we've been waiting for...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spider dick, spider dick o/''
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe the spider was attracted to the guy's unique scrotal ridge, which I'm told looks something like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A huntsman spider?  In my underwear?   It's more likely than you think.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The huntsman must have found the area between his legs quite roomy
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I assume this happened in Australia, right?

*RTFA*

Right.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oooooh. Someone can feel things in his boxers. WoOOOOooo.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dbirchall: ...and nope, this didn't turn out to be the one-in-a-trillion "Drunk woman enters wrong house, climbs into bed next to man" story we've been waiting for...


Well, I mean the article doesn't mention the spider's gender...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I found a spider, must post bullshiat to twitter"

I wish iat had killed him
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A sun story about a guy with a spider in his drawers.

Wow.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: ...and nope, this didn't turn out to be the one-in-a-trillion "Drunk woman enters wrong house, climbs into bed next to man" story we've been waiting for...

Well, I mean the article doesn't mention the spider's gender...


At least it wasn't a lot lizard.
 
Vern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm the "lad" was gobsmacked, mortified, and humiliated by the cheeky little monster mistaking him for his daughter even though he has a size 40 bust, and then denying to sell him alcohol because even at 38 he's mistaken for a teenager.

Also, the spider found his dildo and brought it school. Which his precocious muggy found and paraded around the neighborhood.

Did I cover every Sun article yet?
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You guessed it, Frank Stallone.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is what you get for sleeping in boxer shorts.

Briefs FTW.
 
