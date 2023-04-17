 Skip to content
(KCTV5 Kansas City)   For Ralph Yarl's shooter the pause between FA and FO has ended   (kctv5.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
negligible price compared to our beloved 2A.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it was the last thing he wanted to do, but was 'scared to death' due to the male's size and Lester's age (84) and inability to defend himself."

Eat a farking dick. You've waited your  whole life to do that. But you're supposed to wait until they enter. And this kid wasn't going to enter. But since you're about out of this world, you figured this might be your only chance.

Die in prison, scared old man.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read the kids GoFundMe has already collected 2mm
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: He told investigators he saw a man about 6 feet tall pulling on the exterior door and thought someone was trying to break into his house.
yeah-ok.gif.More like he saw a scary Black guy.He told police that he had just laid down that night when his doorbell rang. Lester, who lives by himself, said he picked up his revolver and went to his front door.I'm sorry if you grab a gun whenever your doorbell rings you're a farking lunatic.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I just read the kids GoFundMe has already collected 2mm


What kind of monitor were you using when you measured the thermometer? Mine shows 3.5mm on a 32" at 2.5k.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought sentencing might be more of a FO than the charging. But I hope they put him away for a decade or so.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: I thought sentencing might be more of a FO than the charging. But I hope they put him away for a decade or so.


Guy is 84.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was black and rang my doorbell" was all the excuse this old farker needed. As if there was a chance that he's the only non-racist 84-year-old in Missouri.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he dies in prison.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Finally.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hoblit: I thought sentencing might be more of a FO than the charging. But I hope they put him away for a decade or so.

Guy is 84.


Did he stutter?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad Ralph Yarl recovered. I imagine he'll have PSTD. though.

Lester needs to be locked away.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every single gunhumper masturbates that exact same scenario, then they oil up and insert
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hoblit: I thought sentencing might be more of a FO than the charging. But I hope they put him away for a decade or so.

Guy is 84.


Ok. Two decades.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know what you can do instead of opening your door while clutching a gun? Not open the door. Christ, why is that not the first thing people consider? I'm a tiny white woman. I don't answer my door when strangers knock on it. Unless it's a cop, I don't have to. Certainly not late at night FFS. If you're so terrified of black people you assume they're all out to get you, why would you open your door to a black guy? Just don't answer. How hard is that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First-degree assault and armed criminal action?
How about attempted f*cking murder.
He looked him in the eye and shot him in the head.
Then shot him again.
For the crime of door bell ringing
Does that get the death penalty now?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Every single gunhumper masturbates that exact same scenario, then they oil up and insert


Yes.

Wasn't it American Rifleman that used to have a section the equivalent of Penthouse Forum, where people shared times that guns had saved them? And they were just as credible as the guy who fixed the cable.

I own guns, and I know people who collect guns. And then there are the people who definitely pull the pony thinking about shooting an intruder on a POC.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People who use a White person's fear as justification for shooting a Black child should really consider that they are creating a precedent to excuse shootings of their own children over negligible infractions.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like how the prosecutor is like "we don't care what you look like or how much money you have" when it comes to enforcing the law. Huh. I seem to remember a serial killer operating just a handful of blocks away from me for months because the ladies being taken off the streets were Black and assumed poor so the police refused to investigate, and then doubled down on that after a lady escaped from the killer's dungeon. If the victims had been white and/or not on Prospect, you might have taken warnings more seriously instead of just saying "Oh, we have no evidence of a body, just a few cases of friends and clergy and business operators all telling you that specific people were going missing, but because they weren't immediate family members they didn't count as reports of missing persons.

I don't believe you, Mr Prosecutor. You never pushed for an investigation by actual law enforcement despite all the people going missing that fit a specific profile. Who you are matters as we just saw a couple months ago. I mean, we already knew that but the contempt from law enforcement was just so openly on display. Less dead, is what they call those kinds of victims. The people who matter so little that their disappearances officially never happened so there's no paperwork to fill out. Dead people show up at the coroner's office. Dead people generate paperwork. Serial killers love to target the people who the powers that be won't even treat as dead. They are the less dead.

But go on, proceed with your statements about how everyone is treated equally in this county.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: You know what you can do instead of opening your door while clutching a gun? Not open the door. Christ, why is that not the first thing people consider? I'm a tiny white woman. I don't answer my door when strangers knock on it. Unless it's a cop, I don't have to. Certainly not late at night FFS. If you're so terrified of black people you assume they're all out to get you, why would you open your door to a black guy? Just don't answer. How hard is that?


Or yell through the closed door "who are you, what do you want?" Opening the door when you are afraid IS stupid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FOX News has these old white guys scared of anyone that isn't white. It teaches them that if they see a person of color coming towards them to shoot first, ask questions later.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: People who use a White person's fear as justification for shooting a Black child should really consider that they are creating a precedent to excuse shootings of their own children over negligible infractions.


This

The people that love guns and want everyone armed never consider how much danger that puts themself and their family in. They refuse to understand that part.
 
scanman61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: You know what you can do instead of opening your door while clutching a gun? Not open the door. Christ, why is that not the first thing people consider? I'm a tiny white woman. I don't answer my door when strangers knock on it. Unless it's a cop, I don't have to.


You still don't have to if they don't have a warrant.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These boomers are getting out of hand.
 
melfunction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A guy in New Mexico answered his door with a gun in hand and was immediately killed by the police. Also at the wrong address.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. I'm a firm believer in the right to defend yourself but before you pull out your little pseudopenis and shoot someone you better have more than a vague sense of unease. And if you make the wrong call you deserve to go to jail.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope the family is also able to sue him into poverty.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was wondering why the police didn't arrest him immediately by then I see he's 84yrs old.

Do they even have jail for people that old? Nursing home prison? He definitely deserves to go.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: FTA: He told investigators he saw a man about 6 feet tall pulling on the exterior door and thought someone was trying to break into his house.
yeah-ok.gif.More like he saw a scary Black guy.He told police that he had just laid down that night when his doorbell rang. Lester, who lives by himself, said he picked up his revolver and went to his front door.I'm sorry if you grab a gun whenever your doorbell rings you're a farking lunatic.


Yep.  Unless you're engaged in some serious black hat shiat for a living, live in a neighborhood that makes South Central LA look tame, or are currently hiding from Liam Neeson or Keanu or something - there's no reason to get that crazy
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This isn't the first time we've had heard this tale, of a black teenager getting shot just for knocking on a door.

Every time the shooter's story is the same "I saw some big scary full grown looking man there, so I started blamming! I was TURRRIFIED!"

Nevermind that in none of these stories the age of the victim would have actually legally mattered, but it says a lot that A: people can't tell teenagers from grown men, and B: it's apparently just fine in the minds of these people to shoot black Men that startle you.
 
