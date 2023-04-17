 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Couple builds guillotine, tests it out. Works great   (yahoo.com) divider line
58
    More: Strange, Sacrifice, Suicide, Human sacrifice, Hinduism, Decapitation, India, Blade, Ritual  
•       •       •

1571 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No no you fools you're supposed to use it on the wealthy not yourself. This is going to take a lot of Education
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.hardforum.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I TOLD YOU I WAS HARDCORE
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danny Boy | LOST
Youtube l89fv5aoUjo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once, I'm pretty speechless
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they had 2 kids, it makes sense
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know there's speculation as to whether or not you're still "conscious" for X amount of time once your head is liberated from your body but if I had to find it out for myself I'd prefer it not be when it rolls into a raging fire.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's no match for World-Class Athletes crushing open watermelons between their theighs
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Use your heads next time and don't do this
 
Decorus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was expecting them to test it on their kids, glad I was wrong.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like they lost their heads..............
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: For once, I'm pretty speechless


So are they.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire."


That's terrible.  They should of had it do more than that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Generally, you don't see that kind of behavior in a major appliance.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: For once, I'm pretty speechless

So are they.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty impressive if they actually built a guillotine that was able to successfully pull off 2 full decapitations in a row. Even the French mastery of the guillotine sometimes required several tries before the head was fully removed from the body

*reads article*

Remote village in India? I'm not buying it
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's no way to get a head in life.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire."

Can sympathize, I've had phaal curry and felt the same way.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to lose 20 pounds of ugly fat.
 
olorin604
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: For once, I'm pretty speechless


Is there a befuddled agreement button? I'm not sure smart or funny fit here.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here is how I read the headline at first:
Couple repeatably behead themselves in sacrifice with homemade guillotine
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let them eat Gulab Jamun
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow there are some dumb people in this world.
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: That's actually pretty impressive if they actually built a guillotine that was able to successfully pull off 2 full decapitations in a row. Even the French mastery of the guillotine sometimes required several tries before the head was fully removed from the body

*reads article*

Remote village in India? I'm not buying it


Wait it wasnt simultaneous, im not sure why but I am seriously let down by this.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think I'm a bad parent, then I read something like this and realize I'm a C- parent. Thanks internet!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I know there's speculation as to whether or not you're still "conscious" for X amount of time once your head is liberated from your body but if I had to find it out for myself I'd prefer it not be when it rolls into a raging fire.


I gotta disagree, that's in fact an extremely metal way to go out. Full send.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that's a commitment. Holy cow!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Well that's one way to lose 20 pounds of ugly fat.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [...] theighs


So, thighs of an undeterminate gender? Like, the possessive of "theys"?

And we should be so lucky to have a world-class athlete to crush us between their exquisite gender non-determinate thighs.

Okay, I'll be theigher watermelon.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another weird India story.  Either they are trolling the hell out of us, or the odds favor things like this happening in a country of almost 1.5 billion people.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rube Goldberg speachless. Sorry for inspiring them.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have NEVER been more disappointed by an article. For a split second when I saw that headline I thought the sparks of revolution had come. I thought to myself, "And so it begins..."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warriors Warriors Warriors: C18H27NO3: I know there's speculation as to whether or not you're still "conscious" for X amount of time once your head is liberated from your body but if I had to find it out for myself I'd prefer it not be when it rolls into a raging fire.

I gotta disagree, that's in fact an extremely metal way to go out. Full send.


I guess, there's no one around to tell us exactly how that works, but if you've ever seen decapitated chickens or rattlesnakes, their bodies and heads keep moving after the fact. Probably just nerves, but again, no one's around to tell us.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: That's actually pretty impressive if they actually built a guillotine that was able to successfully pull off 2 full decapitations in a row.


Try not to decapitate anyone on your way through the parking lot!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: they had 2 kids, it makes sense


"I've been married... twice" - "Oy!"

No stranger to pain...
Youtube zxKJ-REbUlI
 
Bob Down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you make it to the top
And you wanna stay alive
Don't do that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Head over heels, where should I go?
Can't stop myself, out of control
Head over heels, no time to think
Looks like the whole world's out of Singh
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was a murder/suicide because she refused to give him head!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Warriors Warriors Warriors: C18H27NO3: I know there's speculation as to whether or not you're still "conscious" for X amount of time once your head is liberated from your body but if I had to find it out for myself I'd prefer it not be when it rolls into a raging fire.

I gotta disagree, that's in fact an extremely metal way to go out. Full send.

I guess, there's no one around to tell us exactly how that works, but if you've ever seen decapitated chickens or rattlesnakes, their bodies and heads keep moving after the fact. Probably just nerves, but again, no one's around to tell us.


Sometimes for months.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_the_Headless_Chicken

/Roland knows
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: TorpedoOrca: That's actually pretty impressive if they actually built a guillotine that was able to successfully pull off 2 full decapitations in a row.

Try not to decapitate anyone on your way through the parking lot!


Damn it, should have figured out a way to work a joke about giving head into this comment.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Losing your head is sad, no matter how you slice it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trerro: That's no way to get a head in life.


Well, as far as the human race goes, they finished before you.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's some commitment to your suicide pact. Hardcore.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Red Shirt Blues: Well that's one way to lose 20 pounds of ugly fat.

[y.yarn.co image 400x218]


You realize you're talking to a bunch of watter-headed drunks right?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/l89fv5aoUjo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Well, that was strange, and the 9/11 reference plus the IRA song added a certain piquancy.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gather round, adventurers, for I have a tale to tell you about the Head of Vecna...
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: iron de havilland: TorpedoOrca: That's actually pretty impressive if they actually built a guillotine that was able to successfully pull off 2 full decapitations in a row.

Try not to decapitate anyone on your way through the parking lot!

Damn it, should have figured out a way to work a joke about giving head into this comment.


"Woman gives ultimate head"?

I'll see myself out.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.