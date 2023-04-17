 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   With $440 million in cocaine floating off the coast of Italy, there's a reason they call them the high seas. A person could have a pretty good weekend with all that   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Sicily, New Zealand, Italy, Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Boat, tons of the drugs, National Broadband Plan (United States)  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Palermo with all of that stuff.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Orso Cocaina?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


🎶Cocaine Sharks DODODODO!!🎶
 
mostlyl peaceful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant feel my face when I'm with 440 million dollars of coke swimming in the ocean near Italy

and I love it
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let it be Season 2 of ZeroZeroZero
*clicks link*

Nuts
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 272x186]

🎶Cocaine Sharks DODODODO!!🎶


https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/255215
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Jr booking a flight
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the procedure? Do they scuba dive into the captain's quarters?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
occ-0-1722-38.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Please let it be Season 2 of ZeroZeroZero
*clicks link*

Nuts


Came here to say this. That is the best unknown and pretty realistic portrayal of organized crime /drug trade show ever made.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Heh - 440 million eh?  Try around 50-some million unless that was medical grade pure

/spoilers - it wasn't
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh - 440 million eh?  Try around 50-some million unless that was medical grade pure

/spoilers - it wasn't


Are you saying that authorities might intentionally exaggerate the amount of drugs that they find? I'm going to need my fainting couch
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh - 440 million eh?  Try around 50-some million unless that was medical grade pure

/spoilers - it wasn't

Are you saying that authorities might intentionally exaggerate the amount of drugs that they find? I'm going to need my fainting couch


The Italians are normally a bit less silly about it though - I'd imagine just because they're used to this shiat.  Day ending in y

/I mean they still exaggerate, but it's more like double
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.