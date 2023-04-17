 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Morgan Wallen fans dodge a hail of freedom straight through the windows of their party bus   (tmj4.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is everyone supposed to know who the hell Morgan Wallen is?

One of the passengers named Alex says the memorable night at American Family Field ended with an encounter they will never forget.

That statement is definitely going to be in this person's obituary.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, what's a party without a bit of shooting? What better way to celebrate your freedom?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is everyone supposed to know who the hell Morgan Wallen is?


He's a shiathead. He likely has other qualities, but that's the important one
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Ragin' Asian: Is everyone supposed to know who the hell Morgan Wallen is?

He's a shiathead. He likely has other qualities, but that's the important one


Just looked him up. Dude looks like a Thai ladyboy version of Kenny Powers.

Also:

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Titty sprinkles?
 
roydrj
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We know the answer here, just was not enough guns available!!!!!!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Country Music is a curse upon this country.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As someone who lived on 25th and Wisconsin for almost two years, once you get east of the Miller Brewery and until you get to Marquette, farking step on it and don't slow down for yellow lights.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is everyone supposed to know who the hell Morgan Wallen is?

One of the passengers named Alex says the memorable night at American Family Field ended with an encounter they will never forget.

That statement is definitely going to be in this person's obituary.


Can't help you there but today I learned that Miller Park is now named American Family Field wich makes me a little sad
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Country Music is a curse upon this country.


Billy Ray Cyrus - Achy Breaky Heart (Official Music Video)
Youtube byQIPdHMpjc


yup
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is everyone supposed to know who the hell Morgan Wallen is?

One of the passengers named Alex says the memorable night at American Family Field ended with an encounter they will never forget.

That statement is definitely going to be in this person's obituary.


He's known for two things: Making out with a random woman at peak Covid. Dropping the N word when no one was supposed to be recording.
 
