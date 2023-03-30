 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Ever wonder about that 5th dentist who never agrees with the other four? Maybe it's because he's doing procedures in a hotel room   (wfsb.com) divider line
    Strange, Bathroom, Hotel, Dentistry, dental work, Hugo Moraes-DeLima, Danbury police, Bottles of amoxicillin, Danbury hotel room  
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic that he comes with a Clutch Cargo mouth.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Quinta is Spanish for The Fifth Dentist
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby. 4 out of 5 Farkers agree that at no point should you be seeing a dentist in a hotel room.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Quinta... Well that's como se esperaba

Maybe just maybe we should have universal dental care so people don't have to get hotel root canal.

/I'm impressed about the xray, guy sounds legit
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.  So people would go to the address, see it was a hotel, and just let this guy poke around in their mouths?  "Well, I'm already here.  Guess I'll see where this goes."
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go to Danbury CT... You'll get it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist is awesome.  Every time I need a cleaning, he knocks me out, and he's done in an hour.  I wish the nitrous didn't make my butthole hurt so bad, but it's worth it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still more hygienic than a street dentist in Delhi....
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Seems legitimate. He does have a little plaque."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah - sounds like this guy was at least attempting proper care and not just a complete scam monkey.  Still doesn't make it great, but I'd certainly take that into consideration
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unbelver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 out of 5 Dentists think the 5th Dentist is an idiot.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 5th dentist
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 5th Dentist is that long lost Orson Welles film from the late 40's that was rumored to be one long continuous 87 minute take, shot with a miniature camera from the perspective of the infected molar.
 
Vern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Authorities said while officers spoke to the suspect, a man left the bathroom with gauze in his mouth. He told police he just had a dental procedure done."

I'm surprised they didn't call Lemming, of the BDA to investigate.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

After he was caught huffing nitrous, his career went straight off a cliff
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This is America. We need to start going after those who use black market doctors and also take a cue from Texas and go after those who travel abroad for care or prescriptions
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The one dentist who disagrees is the only one who'll tell the marketers to fark off.
 
henryhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The 5th dentists are really cocaine dealers that throw kickass parties. You want to go to their hotel rooms.

/for reals, there are a couple books on the topic
 
henryhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

At least he didn't get a gelignite mouth wash.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably a legit dentist who immigrated here and can't pass the boards here due to a lack of English proficiency.

Can't make a living, can't go back to wherever, and probably well liked among immigrants, especially the undocumented ones.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dentist visit
Review of La Quinta Inn & Suites at Danbury, CT
Reviewed March 30, 2023
liked the hotel. the little dental office on the first floor off the lobby for cleaning check-ups and some minor dental procedures was a good idea. post-op recovery could use fine tuning the gauze strips were impossibly dry and it was unclear to me why my pants and underwear were rolled down to my ankles and why numerous cameras were live-streaming my recovery. overall, 4/5 stars.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.