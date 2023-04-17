 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If you and your buddies are going to do donuts in the middle of the city, what better place than in front of the local news station?   (kiro7.com) divider line
9
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dunkin Donuts Presents Time To Make The Donuts 1984 TV Commercial HD
Youtube IYRurPB4WA0


...not impressed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Obviously it was to better quality video than phone-cams to post to social media
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In front of the police station might be better.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet if they called it in as GLAAD and the AFLCIO having a civil rights protest the proud boys and SPD would have been there before they cut the camera feeds to crack some heads and shoot teargas.  But these clowns actually endangering public safety (as well as people's homes, judging by the apartment block behind) get the police to shut the street down for them.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seattle police officers were at the scene doing crowd control.

How many were shot?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: In front of the police station might be better.


I was going to suggest in front of Top Pot Donuts.
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i could see more doughnuts at a tim hortons... and i like crullers
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Seattle police officers were at the scene doing crowd control.

How many were shot?


Much to your great disappointment, none.
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
