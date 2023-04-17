 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Rural Oregon school district announces massive teacher layof...pay raise? That can't be right   (opb.org) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, High school, Education, Teacher, Salary, Employment, Economy, Wage, School district  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 5:20 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myers told members of the teachers' union that they would all be getting a raise next school year. The upcoming raise isn't just a simple cost of living adjustment or a new column on the salary scale, it's a fundamental shift in the living standard for teachers in rural Oregon. As first reported by the Baker City Herald, the Baker School District is raising the salary floor for certified teachers from $38,000 to $60,000. The ceiling will see a bump as well.

Holy shiat!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty good salary in that part of Oregon. Houses aren't *Kansas* cheap but they're not rural western Oregon prices, either.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
principal sayof
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
principal caught sayoff, I shoulda said...  accidentally all over the thread!

/clintoned in the boobsies n all, I shouldn't wonder
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: principal caught sayoff, I shoulda said...  accidentally all over the thread!

/clintoned in the boobsies n all, I shouldn't wonder


Okay, I write single to salute and wait for answer again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 841x931]


What are the odds the student's name is Gene Masseth?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Excellent news and I'll argue it's STILL underpaying teachers what they deserve. But this is a massive step. Good for them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: steklo: [Fark user image 841x931]

What are the odds the student's name is Gene Masseth?


Pretty good if Gene is sitting next to Ben Dover.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: steklo: [Fark user image 841x931]

What are the odds the student's name is Gene Masseth?


Hey would you quit that?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.

Of course there will be people that have a problem with teachers being paid that much.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think teachers SHOULD make that much money!
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How else are you going to draw non-native teachers to Eastern Oregon?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This obviously a fake out of some sort.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

covfefe: Lady J: principal caught sayoff, I shoulda said...  accidentally all over the thread!

/clintoned in the boobsies n all, I shouldn't wonder

Okay, I write single to salute and wait for answer again.


Username checks out
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.