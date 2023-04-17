 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Hey kid, it seems trying to steal that lobster harmonica was not worth it   (wral.com) divider line
    Carowinds, Charlotte, North Carolina  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a thing?
I want one
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a banana harmonica so I appreciate where he's coming from.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe he was after the Harvard diploma
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aw, no photo?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I have a banana harmonica so I appreciate where he's coming from.


I have one of those! Does subby's mom like to play yours too?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alvin!

A Chipmunk Christmas Episode 1
Youtube q_k9X992NqU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is that a thing?
I want one


In all it's glory:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Description stolen from the National Museum of American History: This harmonica was made by Nanco in Hong Kong, 1976. It is a Lobster Claw model, with 11 single holes and undetermined number of reeds. This harmonica is made of red plastic in the shape of a lobster claw. Accessioned with original packaging.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Fett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is that a thing?
I want one


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

andrewagill: vudukungfu: Is that a thing?
I want one

[Fark user image image 425x320]


I couldn't find that scene on YouTube... in English.

Simpsons Québec - Otto et la musique à bouche en forme de homard
Youtube BIHg3w7jH-A
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*record scratch*
"You're probably wondering how I ended up like this"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: andrewagill: vudukungfu: Is that a thing?
I want one

[Fark user image image 425x320]

I couldn't find that scene on YouTube... in English.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BIHg3w7jH-A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Why the help does Otto sound like Welshie?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another pic:
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For the record, subby, we would have also accepted "Homer stuck in two vending machines"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"You can 13-year-old boys in claw machines now? It must be my birthday"
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

Otto was at Brown.  Almost got tenure.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For some reason I think this was not the first time this has happened.. nor will it be the last.
 
