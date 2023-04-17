 Skip to content
(WRAL)   That was just a car landing on our roof. Go back to sleep now, honey   (wral.com) divider line
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. He is facing two charges: driving after consuming under 21 and reckless driving. Both are misdemeanors.

Must be wh... well, you figure it out.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB: This happened at a retirement community my mom lived at.  The property had a number of individual houses at the edge that allowed people to live more or less independently, but with help only the next building over if they needed it.

One night, right before 2 AM, one resident got up to use the bathroom.  The instant they closed the door, they heard a deafening crash.  They tried to open the door but couldn't.  It wasn't until much later, after firefighters had rescued them, that they learned what happened.  Some drunk guy, racing at top speed to get to the nearby liquor store before they closed, hit a patch of ice that sent his car spinning out of control.  The car hit a small berm, launched up into the air, and crashed (upside down) through the roof of this house - specifically the bedroom.  If that resident didn't have to pee at that exact instant, they would have been crushed.

Moral of the story: irritable bladders save lives.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course he did. What else are you supposed to do when you live in a place like Yadkinville, NC?
 
Anim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: CSB: This happened at a retirement community my mom lived at.  The property had a number of individual houses at the edge that allowed people to live more or less independently, but with help only the next building over if they needed it.

One night, right before 2 AM, one resident got up to use the bathroom.  The instant they closed the door, they heard a deafening crash.  They tried to open the door but couldn't.  It wasn't until much later, after firefighters had rescued them, that they learned what happened.  Some drunk guy, racing at top speed to get to the nearby liquor store before they closed, hit a patch of ice that sent his car spinning out of control.  The car hit a small berm, launched up into the air, and crashed (upside down) through the roof of this house - specifically the bedroom.  If that resident didn't have to pee at that exact instant, they would have been crushed.

Moral of the story: irritable bladders save lives.


Wow, at my next annual visit when my doctor asks me how many times I get up at night to pee, I'm going to tell him "not enough".
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember, kids - 'The Dukes of Hazard' is a fun show to watch but don't act like them.
NOW HOLD MY MOONSHINE JAR & WATCH THIS!
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As someone who has flown his car at over 100 mph (160 kmh), and survived being thrown out of the car in the process, let me say to you DON'T DO THAT YOU IDIOT !!!

I'm permanently disabled because of that wreck and the surgery that followed.  It saved my life, but at the cost of making the cartilage in my entire spine deteriorate at twice the normal speed.  IT'S NOT WORTH WHATEVER RUSH YOU GET OUT OF IT.  The pain is literally crippling.

Leave NASCAR and Formula-1 shiat on their respective tracks.  You don't ever want to be in my shoes, because there is no cure for deteriorating cartilage.  Donor cartilage only lasts 4 - 8 hours after the donor dies, so there isn't enough time to implant it properly before it dies.  And there won't be artificial cartilage for at least 20 years - only two universities are working on it now, and they're both in the materials phase, at least 15 years from human experiments, assuming everything goes perfectly...and it never does.

If you want to do some high-speed driving, rent some time at your local racetrack.  Don't do it anywhere else.  One mistake, and you're dead.  And there are worse fates than death.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lost control, hit a tree stump, drove on top of the homeowner's car that was parked in the driveway, and landed on top of the house.

I watched the video. Over the guy's shoulder you can see his address number. Street View is glorious.

Two possible stump candidates - one in the neighbor's yard. If it's the second one, he also tore out or threaded power pole guy wires. You can also see the neighbor's custom truck, which may be the most expensive thing for miles. And as a bonus, the guy in the video appears to be outside his house on his phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone's lucky to have lived through it but I'm sure for like, a split second:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two comments:

1. "alcohol involved"  No kidding.

2.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yadkinville? More like Yacan'tdothatville
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was just in a hurry to get to the dentist!

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
mikelanemods.comView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
