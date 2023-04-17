 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Just Stop Oil protestors crash World Snooker match, cover table in orange powder. Because reasons   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, if there's a single, well known event that draws the attention of the international petroleum cabal, it's a snooker tournament.

/"what the fook's he on about? Oy, he's fooked up the table--bash his skull in!"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It fascinates me that there are people walking around and presumably living their lives without regular assistance who are nevertheless utterly stupid enough to believe this sort of bullshiat does anything at all to even remotely benefit their stated objectives. Unless their actual goal has nothing to do with those objectives at all.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

what orange snooker may look like
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cheeto dust?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone is already aware of the issues with oil and the global environment. Most people unfortunately don't seem to care.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cheetos never prosper.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was kinda on the fence about this whole "climate change" thing, but this snooker-crashing rapscallion has really opened my eyes.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Everyone is already aware of the issues with oil and the global environment. Most people unfortunately don't seem to care.


But now that snooker is involved...things will CHANGE!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It fascinates me that there are people walking around and presumably living their lives without regular assistance who are nevertheless utterly stupid enough to believe this sort of bullshiat does anything at all to even remotely benefit their stated objectives. Unless their actual goal has nothing to do with those objectives at all.


We need to add "orange powder on a snooker table" to "thoughts and prayers"
 
Xai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I stand by my theory that these guys are being paid by oil company acolytes to damage the image of climate change protesters because they never seem to do anything productive nor protest events or activities that may help their cause.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: I stand by my theory that these guys are being paid by oil company acolytes to damage the image of climate change protesters because they never seem to do anything productive nor protest events or activities that may help their cause.


I was literally just thinking that as I opened the comments: who the hell is funding these people and who is pulling the strings?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All the important change in the world has happened because people asked politely.
 
