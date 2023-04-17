 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Postal carrier sentenced to five years in prison for possessing 400 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Cops mystified as to how he was able to possess so much without killing himself and the whole town   (nbc-2.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Saved by plastic bag technology.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 489x765]


With a foreword by "It's working, and I haven't even turned on the microscope light yet! ....whooooaaaa.."

//same reaction for "How to Identify LSD blotter paper orally"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If anyone's going to know how stuff an envelope...
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How did they prove intent to distribute?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In related news, Narcan Nasal is on a manufacturer backorder because cops are using them like whippets
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

covfefe: How did they prove intent to distribute?


Probably because he was mailing them out: aka distributing.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it were guns and ammo instead of drugs, do you think he'd still get 5 years behind bars? Asking for a friend
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's hilarious that the US is hard core stone-age about not using the metric system, until some shiat-for-brains DA or LEO wants to paint a picture of a monster, then its grams all the way.

/400 grams is 14 oz.  Major dealer, right there.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: If it were guns and ammo instead of drugs, do you think he'd still get 5 years behind bars? Asking for a friend


If you take the guns apart and ship the pieces separately, you no longer have to have a special permit - no idea if there's a way to get around ammo.

/This is not legal advice
//Duh
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: It's hilarious that the US is hard core stone-age about not using the metric system, until some shiat-for-brains DA or LEO wants to paint a picture of a monster, then its grams all the way.

/400 grams is 14 oz.  Major dealer, right there.


That's why, when talking about fentanyl, they often use doses instead of grams or ounces. According to typical cop math, 2mg is one dose. He had 200,000 doses.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How the fark do you even catch people with less than a pound of this shiat?  It has to be one of the highest ratios of volume to dollar value in the world.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: It's hilarious that the US is hard core stone-age about not using the metric system, until some shiat-for-brains DA or LEO wants to paint a picture of a monster, then its grams all the way.

/400 grams is 14 oz.  Major dealer, right there.


I mean you don't need many grams to kill someone with that shiat.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

