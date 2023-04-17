 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Officials say the fire at Smokin' Joe's Saloon was not caused by Joe smokin'   (wtae.com) divider line
14
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never said it was.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, there was a bbq restaurant close to where I live called "Can't Stop Smokin". It burned down and almost caused a massive forest fire. The location is permanently closed, proving authorities can, yes indeed, stop the smokin'.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a bar, electrical code issues are suspected, I'm shocked!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So "there was a fire outside a room in the building" but there's no evidence that the fire  was inside Smokin' Joe's Saloon.

Journalism is FARKed up.
 
it's lisa e.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
nooo! my dispensary is two doors down.  save. my. weed!

if the fire was any worse, that block would smell soooo good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

it's lisa e.: nooo! my dispensary is two doors down.  save. my. weed!

if the fire was any worse, that block would smell soooo good.


Wait...PA has legal weed now?

When did this happen?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
it's lisa e.
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: it's lisa e.: nooo! my dispensary is two doors down.  save. my. weed!

if the fire was any worse, that block would smell soooo good.

Wait...PA has legal weed now?

When did this happen?


medicinal, not recreational.  i've had my card since 2018, but i think the program started a year or two before that.
 
theresnothinglft [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was just "Joe's Saloon" before this
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

it's lisa e.: medicinal, not recreational.


Ah ok. Thought I missed something.

Seems nearly every state I ever lived in went legal.

ex resident of PA.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

it's lisa e.: steklo: it's lisa e.: nooo! my dispensary is two doors down.  save. my. weed!

if the fire was any worse, that block would smell soooo good.

Wait...PA has legal weed now?

When did this happen?

medicinal, not recreational.  i've had my card since 2018, but i think the program started a year or two before that.


They are so overstocked, it is at 65% off
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haven't thought about that bar in a long time.

Completely unremarkable and nobody would notice if it went away.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

